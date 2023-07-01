Dear 2023 Hallyburton Academy Graduates,

First and foremost, I would like to thank you for being a part of my first year at Hallyburton and making it a successful year for me. It has been an honor and privilege to be your principal during your final year of high school.

On behalf of our entire school staff and those in our community who support us, congratulations! We could not be more proud of the students and citizens you have become, and we are so happy to share in the excitement of your graduation.

I think I am speaking to most of our graduates when I say you are a deserving graduate. You are deserving because you have overcome obstacles that not every high school student faces. You have successfully completed the challenge and proven you are worthy of what you have earned. I hope that the knowledge you have gained, and the relationships you have built with peers, as well as the staff, will springboard you into the next chapter of your lives with success.

This ending is just the beginning. There are so many opportunities out there for each and every one of you. Continue to grow and embrace lifelong learning. Use your life skills to your advantage as you enter into a competitive world that will have its challenges. As you face these challenges, focus on your goals, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. If we can assist you in any way as you enter this next phase, please let us know.

Best of luck to you all!

Rich Linens

Principal, Hallyburton Academy