Health metrics team briefs school board

Many local parents have voiced their distress with the school board’s decision to open school remotely.
In response, the board formed a health metrics team to identify benchmarks for the county to reach in order for schools to reopen for in-person instruction.
During Monday’s Burke County Board of Education meeting at Olive Hill Resource Center, the team offered its findings following its formation and initial conferences. The team is composed of board members Seth Hunt and Don Hemstreet, along with Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod and BCPS Nurse Director Miranda Michaels.
“Our goal tonight is to outline to you the various methods and modalities that we’re gathering that’s COVID-19-related data,” Hunt said. “(We also plan) to present to you our decision timeline, so that you may look forward to a more full and robust discussion as we continue to make decisions as to when we can get our children and our teachers back in the classrooms.”
Hunt cautioned against honing in on one particular metric, such as the CDC’s recommendation that schools can return to in-person instruction once the positive rate of infection for a county remains below 5% for at least two weeks.
“A vital element for you to be considering in this process is that there will be no one item or magic number that will make our decisions for us,” Hunt said. “Rather, (the process will consist of) each of us sitting as a governing body of the Burke County Public Schools will make their own risk assessment, based on many things, including but not limited to the information the health metrics group brings, community feedback, our discussion, the physical status of our schools, and the views of our administration.”
According to Hunt, some of the metrics the team is focused on are the seven- and 14-day rolling averages. He said the daily infection rates are not pertinent to their discussion.
The team also presented a slideshow of its sources to the board and the administration.
One such source the team is consulting is an interactive website, Policy Map’s COVID-19 page. The site offers region-by-region analysis of COVID trends, including weekly and biweekly averages.
The team is also using Harvard Global Health Institute’s interactive map, which is similar to Policy Map’s page in that it allows the user to set parameters by region to view certain metrics. In the slide the board presented Monday, the Institute identified four stages of the pandemic for each county in the state: on track for containment, community spread, accelerated spread and tipping point. According to its metrics, the Institute classifies Burke County as in the community spread stage.
Hunt said when he checked the page last week, the county was in the accelerated spread classification.
Lastly, Hemstreet elaborated on some data from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. He highlighted the county’s exposure sources. One slide showed that more than 36% of countywide exposure to COVID-19 is due to community spread, while more than 54% of exposure results from close contact, according to the county’s data.
“One of the deals is, we’ve got to buy into this thing (of wearing masks) as a community,” Hemstreet said. “Across the board, when Seth and I talk with people in the medical profession, wherever they are, there’s one thing that everybody agrees on: wear a mask.
“So, as we look at (the exposure source trends), we can kind of come up with some parameters and goals that we as a community can do,” Hemstreet said. “But, it’s not a school board thing. It’s a community thing. We’ve just got to do this thing together. Control the virus, kids can go back to school, (parents) can go back to work.”
Hunt said he and Hemstreet made a conscious decision to not disclose any benchmark statistics on Monday. He said that people can take this information out of context and potentially focus too much on one statistic. Furthermore, the team wanted to make sure it had properly digested the data and correctly interpreted it.
The team also established a time sample of data with which to base its findings on. The team will use public health data received from NCDHHS for the period from Aug. 2-29. This way, the team receives four weeks of data to work with ahead of its next special called board meeting on Sept. 3.
Hunt urged board chair Buddy Armour call a special meeting for Sept. 3 to review the team’s findings. The board will vote on whether to continue remote instruction or institute a hybrid plan of instruction starting Sept. 14.
“Make no mistake, we all know the seriousness and impact our decisions have made and will make,” Hunt said. “There’s so many ancillary concerns as well, such as child care for our parents, teachers and staff, the mental health needs and concerns of our children while they’re out of their physical school, the complex educational needs of our IED and Exceptional Children for whom in-person contact is so important, and the list goes on and on.
“Our primary mission must be to present to you pertinent, timely and accurate information, such that we can make cautious, prudent decisions keeping the safety of our children and our teachers and staff at the forefront.” Hunt said. “You cannot create a multifaceted, effective blueprint with such an unprecedented pandemic without being nimble and very flexible.”
The health metrics team’s sources will be available on the BCPS website sometime this week.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
