Health metrics team briefs school board

Many local parents have voiced their distress with the school board’s decision to open school remotely.

In response, the board formed a health metrics team to identify benchmarks for the county to reach in order for schools to reopen for in-person instruction.

During Monday’s Burke County Board of Education meeting at Olive Hill Resource Center, the team offered its findings following its formation and initial conferences. The team is composed of board members Seth Hunt and Don Hemstreet, along with Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod and BCPS Nurse Director Miranda Michaels.

“Our goal tonight is to outline to you the various methods and modalities that we’re gathering that’s COVID-19-related data,” Hunt said. “(We also plan) to present to you our decision timeline, so that you may look forward to a more full and robust discussion as we continue to make decisions as to when we can get our children and our teachers back in the classrooms.”

Hunt cautioned against honing in on one particular metric, such as the CDC’s recommendation that schools can return to in-person instruction once the positive rate of infection for a county remains below 5% for at least two weeks.