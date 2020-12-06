High schoolers plow on despite questions of SAT's legitimacy

Cynthia Honeycutt is an independent educational consultant. Honeycutt founded BrainWorks Learning Center, a Hickory-based organization that specializes in SAT/ACT prep and college admissions consulting.

Honeycutt said this is both a busy and exciting time of year in her profession.

“We’re right in the thick of things right now,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun to get engaged with (the students) and to hear their hopes and dreams and what they imagine the next chapter of their lives are looking like.”

During a typical year, a student’s SAT score figures prominently in their college application. However, Honeycutt said she tells students to think more holistically about their credentials.

“I always try to help students understand that nobody is evaluated by just one piece of criteria, because there’s a lot of anxiety over everything,” she said. “The high school grades, the rigor of the coursework that a student takes, the test scores, and then all those soft skills – activities, letters of recommendation, what they want to major in – all of that comes into play.