High schoolers plow on despite questions of SAT's legitimacy

For many high school seniors, December means two things: the holidays, and devoting time during the break from school to bolster their college applications.
For a majority of potential college applicants, that process entails taking a college entrance exam like the SAT. Still, the coronavirus pandemic could potentially impact the future of the test, once considered a rite of passage for students.
Saturday marked the final date of SAT testing for 2020, and Freedom High School was one of the host locations.
What the SAT Looks Like During COVID-19
Of course, testing centers have looked different than in years past due to COVID-19 protocols.
At the start of the pandemic, many wondered whether the SAT would be forced to move to a virtual setting, such as is required by the Law School Admission Test (LSAT.) However, the format of the exam remains the same: three hours for a reading test, writing and language test, and math, plus an additional 50 minutes for an optional essay.
Some students have had to reschedule due to the testing centers’ having to close. To allow for social distancing, centers have reduced capacities. Students take an attestation survey administered by survey staff.
College Board, the organization that administers the SAT and Advanced Placement tests among others, requires students and staff to wear a mask or protective face covering, holding students who do not comply to the requirements liable to dismissal.
Cynthia Honeycutt is an independent educational consultant. Honeycutt founded BrainWorks Learning Center, a Hickory-based organization that specializes in SAT/ACT prep and college admissions consulting.
Honeycutt said this is both a busy and exciting time of year in her profession.
“We’re right in the thick of things right now,” she said. “It’s just a lot of fun to get engaged with (the students) and to hear their hopes and dreams and what they imagine the next chapter of their lives are looking like.”
During a typical year, a student’s SAT score figures prominently in their college application. However, Honeycutt said she tells students to think more holistically about their credentials.
“I always try to help students understand that nobody is evaluated by just one piece of criteria, because there’s a lot of anxiety over everything,” she said. “The high school grades, the rigor of the coursework that a student takes, the test scores, and then all those soft skills – activities, letters of recommendation, what they want to major in – all of that comes into play.
“I always try to strive for students to understand universities really are looking for a way to get (student) in. They’re trying to put you in seats. They’re not trying to find ways to pick you apart and slam the door in your face.”
UNC System, Range of National Colleges Waive SAT Requirement
Due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, many colleges throughout the country decided to waive testing requirements for incoming 2021 freshmen.
The University of North Carolina System waived the test requirement for first-year students applying for the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters.
Students will still have the option to submit their scores at the system’s 16 public universities.
According to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, or FairTest, more than two-thirds of four-year colleges and universities across the country will not require applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores for fall 2021 admission.
“It is important for students, their families, and counselors to understand that ‘test-optional’ means optional,” FairTest’s interim Executive Director Robert Schaeffer said. “In other words, students who do not submit results from standardized exams will neither be advantaged or disadvantaged.”
Schaeffer predicted that many of these schools would remain ACT/SAT optional for admission cycles beyond fall 2021.
Many parents and school staff are calling for colleges to waive the testing requirement through the spring 2021 semester.
However, according to Honeycutt, many high school seniors are still choosing to submit their test scores for varied reasons.
“Some schools are going to still require a test, not as a piece of the admissions decision, but as a data point,” Honeycutt said. “Some students feel like, in this era where testing is optional, if they can produce an impressive score, it’s a tool to help them out.”
Other students are submitting the score for scholarship reasons.
Future of SAT
Still, the coronavirus pandemic only accelerated the discussion of whether the SAT is a fair measure of a student’s academic capabilities.
“For decades, there has been conversation about test scores favoring certain segments of the population, or having an implied bias,” Honeycutt said. “That’s always been a point of concern.”
For her part, Honeycutt said she works with local high school counselors to identify students who otherwise would not have access to academic support and works with them on scholarship.
However, due to questions about the legitimacy of the SAT, some institutions have taken measures to assess its viability for the years to come.
In May of this year, the University of California system announced it will waive the SAT/ACT requirement through 2024.
“We are removing the ACT/SAT requirement for California students and developing a new test that more closely aligns with what we expect incoming students to know to demonstrate their preparedness for UC,” said UC President Janet Napolitano, according to CNN.
UC’s decision came after a two-year study to determine the efficacy of the testing.
Yet the UNC System is telling ninth through 11th graders to be prepared to submit their tests.
“I am absolutely advising them, 'Get a test score,'” Honeycutt said.
How Students Are Adjusting
Despite the changes, Honeycutt said her students are adapting to the circumstances as best they can.
“I’m so inspired by young people,” she said. “I tell everyone, “If you’re worried about the future, get to know some 17 and 18 year olds. They’re magnificent. They’re nimble – they adjust, they adapt, they have a good attitude.”
Honeycutt, like her students, is conducting most of her work virtually as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing again.
She said many of her students are forming virtual study groups, even in the absence of in-person classes at their respective schools.
Above all else, Honeycutt is encouraging students to think about how they are using the pandemic to better serve their community, as she anticipates colleges will be asking students these questions, too.
“I think that’s something that kids should be thinking about now – keeping notes and paying attention,” she said. “(Colleges want to see that students) aren’t wasting this time. It is an opportunity. It’s a gift to us in some ways. (Students)need to be intentional about what they’re doing with this strange year that we all have.”
In the end, Honeycutt said she is proud of how her students have responded to the adversity.
“Every piece of their life was being turned upside down – no sports, no prom, no in-person high school classes,” she said. “Still, they are creative and they go with the flow and stay inspired.”
