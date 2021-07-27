Homeschool co-op to host yard sale

“So far we have at least six families who are either donating or selling items for all grades. So we have books, crafts, educational toys, sports equipment, really anything that is used to educate the children.

"We're having it at the playground because it's also a networking meet and greet, for our area homeschooling families, so the kids can play while the parents mingle. It's really to be a network, because when you homeschool, it's very easy to be separated from other kids and it's a little harder to socialize. This way we can help families form some bonds with some children that might not have normally met.”

As a former educator, Mahfoufi is excited to team up with parents and other professionals to create an interactive learning environment for students. She is looking forward to expanding the program and being able to serve more homeschool families.

“I'm a former teacher, I have a master's in education,” Mahfoufi said. “We also have several other parents who are professional teachers who have been homeschooling. We have some parents who are professionals in their field whose professional expertise is in a course that matches very well off with homeschool.