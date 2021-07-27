Homeschool co-op to host yard sale

A local organization will host a yard sale for homeschool students and parents to accumulate learning supplies for the upcoming school year.
Michelle Mahfoufi, founder of McDowell Learners, wanted to create a safe space for homeschool students and their parents so can interact with other homeschool families. She felt that there was a need in the community for a homeschool co-op, so she started McDowell Learners.
“Because I'm based in McDowell, I originally intended this to be a small little group for my son," Mahfoufi said. "So I started thinking, well I’m just going to do 10- to 12-year-olds and I put something out on Facebook and had a meeting at the library. Before you know it I had 40 families, with more than 100 children wanting to be involved.
“So I just kind of rolled with it and we've opened it up to an all-ages group. I have a growing lineup of parents who are going to be leading the classes. It's a social and a learning environment and there is no cost to join, you can come when you want. It's not an obligation.”
As the time for school to start is rapidly approaching, Mahfoufi understands that not all families, homeschooled or not, cannot afford school supplies. She decided to host the Back-to-Homeschool yard sale event at Catawba Meadows Park on Aug. 8 from 8-11 a.m. to assist students and parents by offering school supplies at an affordable price.
“So far we have at least six families who are either donating or selling items for all grades. So we have books, crafts, educational toys, sports equipment, really anything that is used to educate the children.
"We're having it at the playground because it's also a networking meet and greet, for our area homeschooling families, so the kids can play while the parents mingle. It's really to be a network, because when you homeschool, it's very easy to be separated from other kids and it's a little harder to socialize. This way we can help families form some bonds with some children that might not have normally met.”
As a former educator, Mahfoufi is excited to team up with parents and other professionals to create an interactive learning environment for students. She is looking forward to expanding the program and being able to serve more homeschool families.
“I'm a former teacher, I have a master's in education,” Mahfoufi said. “We also have several other parents who are professional teachers who have been homeschooling. We have some parents who are professionals in their field whose professional expertise is in a course that matches very well off with homeschool.
“We have a personal trainer who has volunteered to teach physical education, and that's one of the things that is always missing in homeschool. You can't play soccer by yourself, so having a group of kids in common we can do a gym class together as part of our learning that day is just going to be something different and fun to do.”
The McDowell Learners is a group initially created for homeschool students but has opened their opportunities to other students as well. She wants every student to get the opportunity to socialize and be a part of an inclusive organization.
“We want to get rid of that barrier,” Mahfoufi said. “This is open to everyone, it's free, of course. It was initially targeted for homeschoolers, but if you've got kids that are on break, summer break, winter break, whenever you can come and drop by. It's just as open as can be. So being called McDowell Learners kind of throws it off, but as I put on the Facebook page, it's open to everyone, regardless of where you are.”
Mahfoufi is working to get McDowell Learners fully established so students and parents will have those resources available when school starts in the fall. She is looking forward to seeing how the program expands and how many families they can serve.
“We plan to meet weekly,” Mahfoufi said. “Each session will be at least two hours. It'll just vary depending on whatever activity we have planned for that day, or if we have a field trip ... basically a minimum of two hours a week. If you go on the Facebook page at McDowell Learners, you'll see there's a description there of where we're going. It's all going to be a work in progress."
She expects meetings to start in September when they have an idea of how many kids will be involved.
“When we start, it'll be more icebreakers to get to know each other (and have) social events and field trips. As it sets itself up, then we'll formulate more structure as we see what the needs are of the kids who are coming and what the age group is. So we will adapt as we go.”
Mahfoufi and the other participants of McDowell Learners are looking for a permanent meeting space that can accommodate a large group of children, volunteers and parents.
For questions concerning McDowell Learners, the Back-to-Homeschool yard sale event or if you know of an available meeting space for the group, visit McDowell Learners on Facebook or email Mahfoufi at mcdowelllearners@gmail.com.
