Investigation underway after school put on soft lockdown

A local middle school remains on soft lockdown as an early-morning threat is investigated.
Table Rock Middle School was placed on lock down on Monday morning due to a threat made against the school on social media.
"Burke County Public Schools and Table Rock Middle School were made aware of a threat against the school this morning around 7:45 a.m.," Cheryl Shuffler, public relations director for Burke County Public Schools, said in a press release. "We take all threats very seriously and the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.
"The threat originated on social media. Screenshots of the social media post started to be shared between students and eventually to parents and Table Rock Middle School staff members. As soon as we became aware of the threat, we contacted our lead School Resource Officer. In addition to law enforcement investigating the threat, they also provided extra officers on the Table Rock Middle School campus.
Shuffler said the school system is not releasing the specific nature of the threat at this time as it is still under investigation.
Table Rock Middle School Principal Rich Linens notified parents of the situation at 8:15 a.m. Monday, the release said.
The threat coincided with the start of the school day and parents were alerted that they could pick their child or children from the school, the release said.
As parents responded to the school, traffic congestion occurred around the school. Table Rock Middle School has 563 students and 308 were checked out today, Shuffler told The News Herald.
"We want to thank our parents for their patience this morning as we dealt simultaneously with the threat as well as the volume of parents wishing to check out their students," Shuffler said in the release.
Shuffler asked all students and community members to immediately report to school officials or law enforcement any suspicious threats or concerns regarding the safety of Burke County schools.
"We are grateful for the great partnership we have with our law enforcement community and are confident this threat will be fully investigated and resolved," the release said.
Classes are still in session at TBMS, Shuffler said.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.