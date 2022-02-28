Lees-McRae gets nod for online programs

BANNER ELK — U.S. News & World Report has recognized Lees-McRae College as one of the best online programs in the U.S. for 2022. The college climbed more than 100 places from 2021 to secure the rank of 122. Lees-McRae was the second–highest rated private online college in North Carolina.

“This badge really highlights and showcases what we’re doing for our online programs and with our online students,” Dean of Extended Campus and Online Learning Jennifer Lopes said. “We understand a lot of our online students are adult learners, and they’re coming back into school; perhaps they are already in the workplace, perhaps they have families. We know they have a lot of responsibilities outside the classroom, so we are here to provide that flexibility and the support that they need.”

Experiential learning is a major priority for Lees-McRae, and that holds true for online courses as well. The programs aim to be flexible and dynamic, meeting each student’s needs. Internships, student teaching placements, and all other experiential education opportunities take place where the student lives.