Legality of 'emergency' meeting questioned

The Burke County Board of Education met in the middle of the day Thursday at a last minute, emergency-called meeting where it voted to send students back to in-person instruction Feb. 22.
It was a meeting that The News Herald contested late Wednesday night in an email to the board, just a few hours after receiving the public notice of the meeting, because of concerns over violations of North Carolina General Statutes regarding public meetings.
In today’s edition, The News Herald is taking a deeper look at public meeting laws and what happened at Thursday’s meeting.
Understanding public meeting laws
North Carolina has strict rules regarding meetings of public bodies.
Those rules are plainly stated in North Carolina General Statute 143-318.12, a general statute that lays out the nitty gritty details.
For example, NCGS 143-318.12(b)(2) states that any special-called meeting, except emergency meetings, the public must be given notice at least 48-hours in advance.
There is no time requirement for emergency-called meetings, though those meetings have another rule by which to abide.
NCGS 143-318.12(f) states that “an ‘emergency meeting’ is one called because of generally unexpected circumstances that require immediate consideration by the public body."
Furthermore, the public body only can consider items that are connected with the emergency, per NCGS 143-318.12(b)(3).
The News Herald spoke with Frayda Bluestein, an attorney and professor at the University of North Carolina School of Government, who is an expert in open meetings laws, public records laws and other issues concerning accessibility to government bodies.
She said that her understanding of the statute is that emergency-called meetings should only be used if something cannot wait 48 hours.
“If it could wait the 48 hours, that’s the standard that I use,” Bluestein said.
Board calls meeting
The News Herald received notice of Thursday’s emergency-called meeting at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday night.
The fact the board gave so little notice before the meeting is a moot point – that does not violate general statutes on emergency-called meetings.
The News Herald was, however, concerned the meeting violated the condition of N.C.G.S. 143-318.12(f) which says meetings only can be called for “generally unexpected circumstances that require immediate consideration by the public body.”
The board’s agenda had multiple items, including:
- Sending students pre-K through 5th grade back to Plan A instruction starting Tuesday, Feb. 9
- Sending students in grades 6-12 back to Plan B instruction starting Tuesday, Feb. 9
- Cancelling the board’s Feb. 22 special-called meeting
- A budget revision
The News Herald questioned whether it was necessary for the board to meet on any of these motions because, while Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday urged students to get back to in-person instruction as soon as possible and revised the Public Health Toolkit educators use to guide them in teaching during the pandemic, there was never any requirement to return by a certain date.
The toolkit specifically gives schools “flexibility in how they choose to operationally implement the public health requirements in this toolkit.”
Since the toolkit gave flexibility in implementation of the recommendations, The News Herald did not believe that it gave the school board grounds for an emergency meeting.
In an email The News Herald sent to the board Wednesday night, a few hours after the newspaper received notice of the meeting, the paper also questioned whether all the items on the agenda were related to the emergency, as required by N.C.G.S. 143-318(b)(3).
The board did end up removing an item from the meeting agenda Thursday, with Chairman Buddy Armour saying it was because administration asked for its removal because “they are not ready to discuss that.”
Board’s response
School Board Attorney Chris Campbell told the board at Thursday’s meeting that it is not unusual for school boards to use emergency meetings “when you need to make decisions for which 48 hours is not enough for the action which you wish to take, basically.”
The News Herald has not been able to find any other instances of school boards in the state using an emergency meeting last week to take action to send students back to in-person instruction.
Buncombe County’s Board of Education made a similar vote Thursday – sending students back to Plan B learning on Feb. 15. But that decision came after a special-called meeting, for which 48-hours’ notice was given.
“Like most things with public records law, open meetings law, it is a question of good faith, it is a question of the totality of the circumstances,” Campbell said. “And the situation that you have before you is that the governor, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state board of education and DPI have come together and they have revised the toolkit.”
Those revisions to the toolkit matched comments made Tuesday by Cooper urging students to be back to in-person instruction as soon as possible.
Campbell said the toolkit alone gave the board partial right to hold an emergency meeting.
“This meeting was called by your chair and vice-chair because of changes to the toolkit, which satisfies the first prong of the statute,” Campbell said. “And also the immediate consideration prong is the fact that your administration is recommending that this needs to be done next Tuesday.”
That was clear from the agenda provided with the public meeting notice, which said all elementary schools would return to face-to-face instruction under Plan A five days a week effective Tuesday, and all secondary schools would return to Plan B with Wednesday as an enrichment day effective Tuesday.
When Superintendent Larry Putnam addressed the board, he said that, while Tuesday was the earliest day students could return, administration thought teachers should be allowed a “transition period.”
“We realized that Monday was a remote day and that the fastest we could get back would be by Feb. 9,” Putnam said. “However, optimal time would be to allow our teachers and administrators a transition period.”
The News Herald asked for a statement clarifying why Feb. 9 as an effective date was put on the agenda at all if administration felt teachers need a transition period.
“Feb. 9 was put on the table as a starting point,” said a statement the newspaper received from the school system Friday night. “That was one recommendation. Boards need a starting point and the administration gave them one. Going five days a week was another recommendation. The Board discussed and also went with four days instead of five.”
Board members respond
Armour referred to Thursday’s edition of The News Herald when he explained to the paper why he felt the need to call a meeting on such short notice.
"I'll use your newspaper to answer this question,” Armour told a reporter after the meeting. “The governor said 'I don't think that's the way to go,' talking about what the GOP wants to do in the legislature. ‘I think the way to go is to get our local boards to take this action.' So we felt compelled to take action as quickly as possible … we called this meeting to respond to all of the questions and confusion left by the legislature and the governor. That's why we met as quickly as we met and our attorney agreed with that."
The News Herald also asked Vice-chair R.L. Icard about the meeting notice, which said, if approved, the return to schools would be effective Feb. 9.
"What they were really saying was that's the earliest that it could possibly be,” Icard said.
It appears that wasn’t clearly communicated to anyone – including other board members – until the meeting was underway.
Board member Wendi Craven was the only member to vote against approving the agenda. That vote came because she disagreed with the timeline proposed in the agenda.
“Everybody else in Burke County thought the same thing because they blew me up,” Craven said Saturday in a phone interview. “They blew me up. And I was like ‘I’m listening to you, be patient, I’m listening.’ I had emails for days … the poor teachers, the poor teachers were just beside themselves.”
She said she wanted to meet to discuss the new information handed down this week soon, and didn’t mind doing so in an emergency-called meeting if their attorney said it was permissible, but she disagreed with the Feb. 9 date put on the agenda.
“I feel like, when they set that date on there, that just threw everybody into a spin,” Craven said. “I had issue with that. That’s why I didn’t vote for it. I’m all about bringing the kids back, I’m all about that, I was not about the 9th, and that’s why I didn’t vote for it.”
It’s been a difficult situation for everyone, Craven said, whether they’re parents, teachers or school support staff.
“The right thing to do is to give people time to prepare,” Craven said. “You don’t throw something like that on somebody unless it’s absolutely a necessity. That’s how I felt, and it upset people so badly.”
