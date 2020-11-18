Lenoir-Rhyne's soft-spoken sports star was a World War II hero

“It took me a long time to where I felt comfortable going into Shuford Gym, because I was so sad that he was gone,” Janet Painter said. “But I started processing his loss in a way where I can think of him and be really proud and cherish those memories. I see his name around campus, and I’m so proud they honored him and cared about him.”

Hanley Painter died in 2001 after battling cancer.

Mountain upbringing

A North Carolina native, he grew up a mountain boy in Bryson City. After suffering the loss of his father at the age of 16, he began taking care of his mother before enlisting in World War II.

He had already been wounded in the arm at Saipan when he stormed the beaches of Iwo Jima with 240 other members of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division.

After 20 days of brutal fighting, Painter was peppered with shrapnel from a Japanese mortar that killed the man lying next to him. Painter was littered with wounds to his face, head and left leg and began to crawl to a medic. As he was carried on a stretcher, he was struck in the left shin by a bullet that shattered his lower leg.

“He had shrapnel from those wounds that he carried with him the rest of his life,” Janet Painter said.