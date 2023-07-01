Dear High School Graduates,

Congratulations on reaching this important milestone in your lives! As your superintendent, I want to take a moment to encourage you as you move forward into your future.

The world is full of opportunities, and I hope that you will take advantage of them. Whether you choose to pursue higher education, enter the workforce or join the armed forces. I urge you to be persistent and work hard. Remember that success is not always easy, but it is always worth it.

Be open to new experiences and don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone. The world is changing rapidly, and it is important to be adaptable and willing to learn from different perspectives.

Finally, I want to remind you that your education does not end with high school. Continue to seek knowledge and grow as individuals throughout your lives.

Once again, congratulations on your graduation. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors!

But … while the 158 words above are heartfelt, sincere, on point and true, they are not my real words. They were generated using AI—artificial intelligence. I did this for two reasons. One, I’m personally curious about AI, and two, I wanted to try to capture how the unimaginable can become possible within half a lifetime.

During my teenage years, Windows 1.0 was released; the first pocket cell phone cost $2,500; hypertext was invented to create the Internet—known then as the World Wide Web; the first webcam monitored a coffee pot at Cambridge University; and the first text message was sent.

Fast forward 33 years and the latest Windows 12.0 is on the horizon; 15 billion people own cell phones; webcams monitor our doorbells; 23 billion texts are sent a day; and AI can craft “a letter to graduates about their future from the school superintendent.” All of these examples were unthinkable for this high school graduate who spent time as a deckhand before deciding what to do with his life.

If we let it, the future can be scary: AI; cloning; virtual reality; 3D printers; autonomous cars; drones. All of these can be used for good in this world, but can also raise some tough ethical concerns.

As my AI generated letter stated, the world truly is full of opportunities. And from my heart, I truly am hopeful that the class of 2023 will not only discover technology beyond our current imaginations, but that you also will do it for the good and betterment of our world.

Sincerely,

Dr. Mike Swan, Superintendent, Burke County Public Schools