Local charter school holds first day of class

New Dimensions Charter School staff has worked tirelessly getting classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, cafeterias and entrances ready for the arrival of students on the first day of face-to-face school since March. Desk shields are in place, social distancing stickers have been placed on the floors, hand sanitizers are available all throughout the school, hands-free water fill stations have been installed. Additionally, thermometers are charged and being used. The school is also using a new arrival and dismissal app that requires parents to answer two COVID-related questions before the student exits the vehicle upon arrival.
Chromebooks have been distributed to remote instruction students. Welcome packets and school planners have also been distributed. The school is emphasizing the three W’s – wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance, as reminder posters are hung on the walls. There have been staff training sessions and an open house for face-to-face students, as well as an open house for remote instruction students.
The school created a video that was distributed prior to the first day of school that walked families through the school day and included arrival/dismissal procedures, what happens once the students enter the building, how bathroom breaks work, how lunch time works, what to expect in before and after school care, how to fill a water bottle, how to wear a mask, how to social distance, and ways to wash hands. The school staff has planned, they have trained, they have masked up and welcomed in 290 excited, masked face-to-face students and 95 remote instructional learners.
New Dimensions has added an additional second grade and fifth grade this year, making three classes per grade level kindergarten through fifth grade. They have two sixth and seventh grade classes and one eighth grade class. The New Dimensions board of directors made the decision to maintain class size of no more than 16 students per class in K-5 regardless of parents' choice of remote or face-to-face learning. The classrooms are large enough to allow for social distancing.
New Dimensions staff members are so proud of the efforts of the students to be conscientious about wearing masks and watching their distance. This will be an ongoing learning process for all. Frequent reminders and hand washing demonstrations will help to make these precautions become healthy habits. To help further mitigate the spread of germs, New Dimensions recently installed an air purification system called Phenomenal Aire.
"Adding this air purification system is just another way to keep our students and staff safe,” David Burleson, New Dimensions director, said. “This system operates similarly to a salt water purification system for pools and also kills bacteria and mold spores. We appreciate our board of directors and their tireless efforts to continually improve New Dimensions."
New Dimensions teachers are busy working with face-to-face and remote students, continually trying to tweak the system and make the experience better for both sets of students, as well as parents. This year, they are all learning together.
