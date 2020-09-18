Local charter school holds first day of class

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Dimensions Charter School staff has worked tirelessly getting classrooms, hallways, bathrooms, cafeterias and entrances ready for the arrival of students on the first day of face-to-face school since March. Desk shields are in place, social distancing stickers have been placed on the floors, hand sanitizers are available all throughout the school, hands-free water fill stations have been installed. Additionally, thermometers are charged and being used. The school is also using a new arrival and dismissal app that requires parents to answer two COVID-related questions before the student exits the vehicle upon arrival.

Chromebooks have been distributed to remote instruction students. Welcome packets and school planners have also been distributed. The school is emphasizing the three W’s – wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance, as reminder posters are hung on the walls. There have been staff training sessions and an open house for face-to-face students, as well as an open house for remote instruction students.