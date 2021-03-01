Local charter school reaches milestone despite abnormal school year

While Burke County Public Schools middle and high school students returned to the classrooms for a modified Plan A instruction last week, a local charter school recently reached a milestone of 100 days of in-person schooling for this school year.
In August, New Dimensions School’s Director David Burleson held an online informational meeting detailing the school’s plans to begin the 2020-21 school year in person, offering a virtual option to those students and parents who wished to go that route.
“From our experience in remote learning in the spring (of 2020,) we had several tools in place to make transitions in and out of remote learning fairly easy,” said Regina Rhodes, New Dimensions’ board chair. “We felt confident we had a solid plan we could execute and felt comfortable with our transparency with our families.”
Rhodes said school officials undertook a number of safety measures to ensure staff members’ and students’ safety, including purchasing a surface sanitation system, increasing its janitorial staff, and installing a building-wide air purification system.
As of October, the K-8 public charter school had 332 students attending in person, with another 53 working remotely, according to David Burleson, the school’s director. The virtual students work remotely through a livestream of the in-person instruction.
As of Wednesday, the school has not had to transition any grades to remote learning.
A number of New Dimensions parents, including Malaika Mukubwa and Jessica Hoover, admit they weren’t sure what in-person schooling would look like.
“To be honest, I definitely didn’t know how far we’d make it,” Mukubwa said. “I had faith in our director and our board, but let’s face it, no one knew what was coming. Today, I can say that I’m proud to be a part of such a resilient community. It has not been easy nor perfect, and we’ve had our fair share of obstacles to deal with, from navigating new technology for our students, to adjusting classrooms (and) eating schedules in order to better serve our children.”
Hoover said her memories of this year are a bit different from years past.
“It’s been hard not to be able to be in the classroom volunteering and enjoying lots of school activities,” Hoover said. “That’s part of what makes New Dimensions a unique school and that aspect has been sadly missing. Making it to the 100th day of in-person learning for our students is a tale of cooperation and resilience that I hope we share as a community for years to come.”
Julia Norman, a first-grade teacher at New Dimensions, said the school staff was “very blessed” to have the opportunity to teach the students in-person this year.
“There were a lot of unknowns … stresses about how we are going to keep these kiddos safe … will they want to wear their masks (and) teaching hybrid,” Norman said. “My goal was to give my students the best of me. To teach them the very best I can, encourage them, help foster friendships and community. We modified how things were laid out in our classrooms this year and we are adapting to those changes. I feel like I have grown as a professional.”
Brittany Weaklend, a fifth-grade teacher at NDS, said she will remember how resilient and responsible she saw her students become over the course of this school year.
“We have accomplished so much learning despite many challenges,” Weaklend said.
According to Rhodes, New Dimensions has added a number of academic and extracurricular programs this year, its 20th year in operation.
“Even during a pandemic, our school has added to our count of culture clubs, increased our middle school programming to include courses in pre-BLET (basic law enforcement training,) health care, ASL, and more,” Rhodes said.
Additionally, Rhodes said the school has bolstered its athletic offerings and added assistants to each K-5 grade. New Dimensions has also partnered with the YMCA of Catawba County to run a before- and after-school program, a summer program, and a water safety course for its second-grade students.
The board also completed an expansion of classrooms last year and is looking to potentially expand again this year, Rhodes said.
“We are so excited for the increased interest in our school,” Rhodes said. “We also know that we must grow in a way that is sustainable, equitable, focused on our students-first approach, and holds true to our mission of continuing to be a school of choice for all.”
Parents like Hoover feel fortunate their children are in an environment that can carry out in-person instruction, as so many schools across the state were unable to do this year.
“The first day of school is always exciting, but all the details that went into preparing the school and welcoming our students to this very different school year affirmed for me that, regardless of masks and social distancing, my children would experience the fullness of our school motto; ‘Every child will learn. Every day. Every kid. No excuses,’” Hoover said. “There have been no excuses this year, and though we all look forward to a school year full of field trips, schoolwide assemblies, and dances, we have remained committed as a community to making it work.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer