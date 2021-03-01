Local charter school reaches milestone despite abnormal school year

The board also completed an expansion of classrooms last year and is looking to potentially expand again this year, Rhodes said.

“We are so excited for the increased interest in our school,” Rhodes said. “We also know that we must grow in a way that is sustainable, equitable, focused on our students-first approach, and holds true to our mission of continuing to be a school of choice for all.”

Parents like Hoover feel fortunate their children are in an environment that can carry out in-person instruction, as so many schools across the state were unable to do this year.

“The first day of school is always exciting, but all the details that went into preparing the school and welcoming our students to this very different school year affirmed for me that, regardless of masks and social distancing, my children would experience the fullness of our school motto; ‘Every child will learn. Every day. Every kid. No excuses,’” Hoover said. “There have been no excuses this year, and though we all look forward to a school year full of field trips, schoolwide assemblies, and dances, we have remained committed as a community to making it work.”

New Dimensions School will be accepting applications through March 31. For more information on the school, head to www.ndschool.org or click here.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

