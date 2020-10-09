Local charter school sees its first COVID-19 case

New Dimensions School, one of two local schools opting to conduct full-time in-person instruction, went more than a month without a confirmed case of COVID-19 among either students or staff.

That changed on Thursday though, as NDS Director David Burleson confirmed on Facebook that a staff member received positive test results Thursday morning.

Burleson told The News Herald the staff member is a teacher in an upper elementary grade. Based on the health department standards, the school also has one staff member and two students quarantined. They plan to be tested this weekend, per the health department's recommendation, Burleson said.

He said he was in correspondence with the teacher throughout Thursday and that she is experiencing mild symptoms. She will be quarantined for 14 days and will have to receive a negative test to return to work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The public charter school implemented a host of measures to ensure safety of students and staff, including the construction of three new fourth grade classrooms. The school also installed plexiglass sneeze guards at students’ desks, and teamed with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge to provide an onsite nurse in the mornings.