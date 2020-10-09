Local charter school sees its first COVID-19 case

New Dimensions School, one of two local schools opting to conduct full-time in-person instruction, went more than a month without a confirmed case of COVID-19 among either students or staff.
That changed on Thursday though, as NDS Director David Burleson confirmed on Facebook that a staff member received positive test results Thursday morning.
Burleson told The News Herald the staff member is a teacher in an upper elementary grade. Based on the health department standards, the school also has one staff member and two students quarantined. They plan to be tested this weekend, per the health department's recommendation, Burleson said.
He said he was in correspondence with the teacher throughout Thursday and that she is experiencing mild symptoms. She will be quarantined for 14 days and will have to receive a negative test to return to work.
The public charter school implemented a host of measures to ensure safety of students and staff, including the construction of three new fourth grade classrooms. The school also installed plexiglass sneeze guards at students’ desks, and teamed with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge to provide an onsite nurse in the mornings.
During an informational Zoom meeting in late August, Burleson said that roughly 70 students and their parents had elected to start the school year remotely. The school is offering the remote option to students and parents, with teachers live-streaming their instruction to the remote students during the in-person classes.
According to Burleson, 332 students are currently in-person, compared to 53 in the remote environment.
“We have worked closely with the Burke County Health Department on contact tracing,” Burleson said. “Everyone who has had close contact based on the health department standards have been contacted and if needed, have been quarantined.”
Burleson said New Dimensions' policy is to send all school parents an email and text, and to post to the school's website and Facebook page about the confirmed case.
"We want to be completely transparent and honest," Burleson said. "I have been very proud of our staff and students."
NDS, which was first established in 2001, is a public K-8 charter school with about 310 students. On the school’s website, parents and students were asked to fill out a form in which they select whether they prefer their children to be in-person or remote.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
