Local college president presents strategic 5-year plan

Western Piedmont Community College held a gathering on campus last week to present the college’s 2021-25 strategic plan.
Joel Welch, president of WPCC presented the plan to staff, students and members of the community on Thursday.
Welch spoke about his excitement for the upcoming years and how he plans to further develop the college and the programs that are offered at WPCC. He discussed the four main focus points of the strategic plan, including equitable access and success, completion and transfer, learning outcomes and post-graduate outcomes.
“We want everybody to have their best opportunity for success,” Welch said. “Not just if they (students) get in, not just that they get in, but that they succeed. Learning outcomes. It doesn’t do us any good to get students in and have them attend a welding class and they leave and they can’t weld. Learning outcomes are so we can learn things and then our students can achieve and learn while in class. It’s important that we measure and work through that.
“Completion and transfers are just like learning outcomes. It doesn’t do us any good to have a mechatronics student start and never finish. We want them to complete and create a highly skilled workforce that meets the needs of our community.”
Welch also emphasized the importance of taking care of students personally and professionally. He emphasized that he wants students to be able to put their education first and he wants to provide them resources if they need assistance.
“We’re not afraid to love our students,” Welch said. “We want to care for our students and to do that, we have to know them. We talk about having an inclusive atmosphere and being equitable. We want to know our students, who they are and where they’re coming from. I tell our faculty that students may come up to us and them having a flat tire could be the difference between success and failure. We do things to help our students.”
Each of the four focal points of the strategic plan follows specific measures and protocol that the college will follow to achieve the overall goal for the campus. Each focus is a guide to how Welch wants to further develop and improve the success of students who attend WPCC.
Welch explains that he wants students to know, no matter what point they are in their educational journey, that as president of WPCC he will do what he can to help them succeed. He wants students to do well during their time at WPCC so they can one day be a positive attribute to their community.
“I feel such a passion for what we do as community colleges,” Welch said. “We give people opportunities they don’t get in other places. We give people second chances they don’t get in other places. We make a difference in our community that other colleges and universities don’t make ... We are and will continue to be the community’s college.”
