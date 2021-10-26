Local college president presents strategic 5-year plan

“We’re not afraid to love our students,” Welch said. “We want to care for our students and to do that, we have to know them. We talk about having an inclusive atmosphere and being equitable. We want to know our students, who they are and where they’re coming from. I tell our faculty that students may come up to us and them having a flat tire could be the difference between success and failure. We do things to help our students.”

Each of the four focal points of the strategic plan follows specific measures and protocol that the college will follow to achieve the overall goal for the campus. Each focus is a guide to how Welch wants to further develop and improve the success of students who attend WPCC.

Welch explains that he wants students to know, no matter what point they are in their educational journey, that as president of WPCC he will do what he can to help them succeed. He wants students to do well during their time at WPCC so they can one day be a positive attribute to their community.

“I feel such a passion for what we do as community colleges,” Welch said. “We give people opportunities they don’t get in other places. We give people second chances they don’t get in other places. We make a difference in our community that other colleges and universities don’t make ... We are and will continue to be the community’s college.”

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

