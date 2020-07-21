Local college receives grant for upgrades to campuses

HICKORY – As part of its strategic plan, Lenoir-Rhyne University seeks to improve the on-campus experience for students, faculty and staff through both new construction and renovation of existing structures.
To help meet that end, the university has received grants totaling more than $330,000 from The Cannon Charitable Interests of Concord, North Carolina, that will provide for much-needed upgrades to its Hickory and Columbia campuses.
“I would like to thank The Cannon Charitable Interests for these generous gifts,” said Lenoir-Rhyne President Dr. Fred Whitt. “We are very grateful for these investments, which will help us provide a better experience on campus for students, faculty, staff and the community.”
On the Hickory campus, Lenoir-Rhyne has received grants totaling $250,000 that will be used to replace the HVAC units in the office and lobby of P.E. Monroe Auditorium, in addition to constructing two new offices and upgrading lighting, IT and HD projection units for the facility.
The current HVAC units in P.E. Monroe are original to the building that was constructed in 1957.
LR’s campus in Columbia has received an $88,000 grant that will replace the main breaker panel in the student union. It will also be used to waterproof the library and install new air conditioning in the Branham conference room.
Implementation of these upgrades is scheduled to begin immediately and be completed by the end of fall term.
Based in Concord, North Carolina, The Cannon Foundation and the Charles A. Cannon Charitable Trusts were established to carry on the charitable works of Mr. Charles A. Cannon, president and chairman of Cannon Mills Company.
