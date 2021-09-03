Local foundation to host golf tournament for students

The N.C. School for the Deaf Foundation will be hosting a golf tournament to raise money for students.
The NCSD Foundation Bears Classic Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Silver Creek Plantation, 4241 Plantation Drive, Morganton.
According to a post from the foundation’s Facebook page, the tournament will be a captain’s choice scramble layout. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and the shotgun start will occur at 10 a.m.
Dotty Kirksey, president of the foundation, is excited to be hosting the tournament. The foundation has held the tournament for many years, and Kirksey is looking forward to hosting members of the community to participate in the tournament and raising money for the the school’s students.
“We have this golf tournament every year,” she said. “I can’t remember when it started, but it’s our biggest fundraiser the foundation holds.
“The purpose of the NCSD Foundation is to provide monetary funds for activities of the students when state and federal funds are not available. We provide scholarships for students at the end of the year, we have paid for glasses for students, and we have assisted in field trips for students, things like that.”
All proceeds will be donated to the the school’s students to provide educational opportunities, including field trips, supplies and scholarships.
The cost per person to play is $90, and there can be up to four players on each team. The cost includes breakfast, lunch, green fees, gifts, range balls and a cart, the post said. Donations also can be made to the foundation if someone does not wish to play in the tournament but wants to contribute.
The foundation also will be holding a silent auction the day of the tournament. The foundation collects items from different places along with specialty baskets provided by club members, Kirksey said. Tournament attendees will be able to participate in the silent auction on-site.
The registration sheet can be found on the foundation’s Facebook page. The registration sheet along with the $90 fee and each team member’s information must be mailed in by Sep. 25 to the foundation at P.O. Box 1397, Morganton 28680.
All checks and money orders will need to be made out to the NCSD Foundation, Kirksey said.
For information on the tournament, visit the foundation on Facebook or email Kirksey at dotjimmy@aol.com.
