Local foundation to host golf tournament for students

The N.C. School for the Deaf Foundation will be hosting a golf tournament to raise money for students.

The NCSD Foundation Bears Classic Golf Tournament will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Silver Creek Plantation, 4241 Plantation Drive, Morganton.

According to a post from the foundation’s Facebook page, the tournament will be a captain’s choice scramble layout. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and the shotgun start will occur at 10 a.m.

Dotty Kirksey, president of the foundation, is excited to be hosting the tournament. The foundation has held the tournament for many years, and Kirksey is looking forward to hosting members of the community to participate in the tournament and raising money for the the school’s students.

“We have this golf tournament every year,” she said. “I can’t remember when it started, but it’s our biggest fundraiser the foundation holds.

“The purpose of the NCSD Foundation is to provide monetary funds for activities of the students when state and federal funds are not available. We provide scholarships for students at the end of the year, we have paid for glasses for students, and we have assisted in field trips for students, things like that.”