Local high school students win robotics qualifying event

SIMSBURY, Conn. -- Two North Carolina School for the Deaf High School students qualified for an international underwater robotics tournament on Thursday, March 3.
Alonzo Rodriguez and Tie Barnes, together known as The Hyped Ninjas, won the High School Overall Champion award at the First NRSC Underwater Robotics Tournament, SeaPerch. In addition to being named overall champions, Rodriguez and Barnes finished first in the Mission Course, and underwater challenge featuring various tasks robots had to complete to earn points.
“The first thing they did is they had to open a gate and then go inside the gate,” said Jeff Lintz, the team’s coach and NCSD Career and Technical Education teacher. “Then they had to disconnect some cables that were attached to this simulated thing they called a battery. So, they had to disconnect the cables and move the batteries into a certain position.”
The tournament was a regional qualifying event featuring deaf competitors from across the eastern United States. The win qualifies Rodriguez and Barnes to compete at the International SeaPerch Challenge in June. According to Lintz, the competition featured two main challenges held in an Olympic-sized swimming pool at the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Connecticut.
In addition to the Mission Challenge, Lintz said there was an obstacle course speed challenge in which the team with the fastest time through the course took the top prize. According to Lintz, NCSD students Saw Taw and Elijah Parker, who also competed in the tournament, finished a few seconds behind the leader in the obstacle course.
Lintz said competing underwater adds an extra set of challenges to a robotics competition, especially considering his teams did not have access to a pool while building and testing their robots. Still, they came up with some creative solutions along the way to test their robots and make sure they were waterproof and buoyant.
“If the robot’s buoyancy isn’t right, it will sink to the bottom and you might never get off or it floats on the top and you can never get it down,” he said. “So, what we did is we took a very large trash can, filled it with water and we were able to check the buoyancy in the water and then adjust the floats and make sure that the robot was set.”
Lintz said navigating the robot underwater was the biggest challenge his students faced during the competition. He said they arrived in Connecticut a day early so they could have some pool time, but navigating underwater, especially with the robot tethered to the controller, still proved to be a challenge.
“The obstacle course was where they had to drive through a series of rings,” he said. “Underwater robots are remote controlled but not with Wi-Fi because you can’t transmit through the water. (The robots) are dragging their tether with them, so they had to go through them all and then they had to come back. That’s where some driving practice really would have helped us.”
Lintz said the tournament was a wonderful experience for the students and that they were able to meet representatives from the Navy as well. He added that his students were given the opportunity to drive one of the naval robots which ended up being one of the highlights of the trip for them.
Even the bus ride to the event was an exciting experience for the students, he Lintz.
“Our driver was originally from New York, so he drove us through New York to do a little sight-seeing,” he said. “He took us by where the Twin Towers were. He showed us the Statue of Liberty and took us right downtown. They were really excited, taking pictures of the different places.”
Rodriguez and Barnes have qualified for the NRSC SeaPerch International Challenge, which will take place on June 4-5 in Baltimore, Maryland.
