Local high school students win robotics qualifying event

Lintz said competing underwater adds an extra set of challenges to a robotics competition, especially considering his teams did not have access to a pool while building and testing their robots. Still, they came up with some creative solutions along the way to test their robots and make sure they were waterproof and buoyant.

“If the robot’s buoyancy isn’t right, it will sink to the bottom and you might never get off or it floats on the top and you can never get it down,” he said. “So, what we did is we took a very large trash can, filled it with water and we were able to check the buoyancy in the water and then adjust the floats and make sure that the robot was set.”

Lintz said navigating the robot underwater was the biggest challenge his students faced during the competition. He said they arrived in Connecticut a day early so they could have some pool time, but navigating underwater, especially with the robot tethered to the controller, still proved to be a challenge.