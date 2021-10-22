Local high school wins grand champion at band competition

Patton High School Marching Band took home the title of grand champion at the annual Cavalier Classic band showcase in early October.
The Cavalier Classic took place on Saturday, Oct. 9 at East Burke High School. The competition is an annual high school band showcase that allows local high school marching bands to compete against one another and be judged in various categories.
According to the Cavalier Classic website, there were seven bands that competed for the overall title of grand champion. The schools that participated were as follows:
• Maiden High School
• Freedom High School
• Patton High School
• Asheville High School
• Gaffney High School
• Draughn High School
• Lake Norman High School
Patton Band Director Chad Higdon said he was very proud of his students for winning the grand champion title. He has taken his band to the competition before, but he was excited to see that they performed well in each of the required categories.
“So what happens is the bands they are judged on marching, music and general effect,” Higdon said. That's the three main things that were judged. We scored the highest marching of the whole day in East Burke. We also scored second overall in the music category with an overall high score out of the day.”
Along with the overall high score in marching and second overall in the music category, Patton’s band won the Grand Championship title.
Winning the Grand Championship means the band had the highest score out of any band of any size for the entire day, Higdon said.
Patton’s marching band consists of roughly 74 students over all grade levels.
In order to motivate his students to do well at the competition, Higdon made a promise to his students that if they won the grad championship that he would shave his hair into a mohawk.
“We were all on the practice field and we were talking about hairstyles and things we like things we don't and I said kind of comically that if we win grand championship I'll shave my hair into a mohawk,” Higdon said. “It just became a running thing and then during the awards at East Burke, they call out the awards by class and then they announced grand championship at the very end and the kids were all chanting mohawk, mohawk.
“They had a really good time and our principal Dylan Sain, his father owns Sain’s Barber Shop. So on Monday, I went down to Sain’s Barber Shop and had it cut.”
Higdon is proud of his students for their achievements and hard work. The Patton band also competed in the Freedom Classic band competition on Saturday, Oct. 16. The band did well at the Freedom Classic, taking home first place in the 5A class and second overall out of all of the competing bands.
Higdon said he's grateful for the support he and the Patton Marching Band has received throughout the year so far and he's excited to see how the band does in upcoming competitions and how they will improve as the year continues.
“I just want to thank the band boosters and East Burke for running such a great event,” Higdon said. “They were very professional and very organized. I also want to commend the band directors from Draughn, Freedom and East Burke for all their hard work. We didn't march last year, so all of those kids they haven’t marched in two years. The band directors in this county have done a wonderful job of preparing the kids.”
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.