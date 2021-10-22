Local high school wins grand champion at band competition

Along with the overall high score in marching and second overall in the music category, Patton’s band won the Grand Championship title.

Winning the Grand Championship means the band had the highest score out of any band of any size for the entire day, Higdon said.

Patton’s marching band consists of roughly 74 students over all grade levels.

In order to motivate his students to do well at the competition, Higdon made a promise to his students that if they won the grad championship that he would shave his hair into a mohawk.

“We were all on the practice field and we were talking about hairstyles and things we like things we don't and I said kind of comically that if we win grand championship I'll shave my hair into a mohawk,” Higdon said. “It just became a running thing and then during the awards at East Burke, they call out the awards by class and then they announced grand championship at the very end and the kids were all chanting mohawk, mohawk.

“They had a really good time and our principal Dylan Sain, his father owns Sain’s Barber Shop. So on Monday, I went down to Sain’s Barber Shop and had it cut.”