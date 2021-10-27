Local middle school student wins county spelling bee

A local middle school student took home the title champion at the county-wide spelling bee on Monday after a close battle with the runner up.

Burke county Public Schools hosted the 2021 county-wide spelling bee at Patton High School.

Caroline Cox, an eighth-grade student at East Burke Middle School, won first place at the competition. Hailee Miller, a fifth-grade student at Ray Childers Elementary School, was named runner up.

Cox was named champion after multiple intense rounds of spelling against Miller. Cox had to spell two consecutive words correctly to win the title.

The first word Cox spelled correctly was m-a-n-d-i-b-l-e and the word that won her the title was p-a-r-a-l-y-s-i-s.

Students who competed in the spelling bee varied in ages and grade levels. Students from third to eight grade competed in the event.

The following student competed as representatives of their respective school at the spelling bee:

Talon Denton, from Drexel Elementary

Zoey Shannon, from Forest Hill Elementary

Evan Barnett, from George Hildebrand Elementary