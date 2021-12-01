Local middle school students compete in oratorical contest

Local middle school students competed for the top prize at the county-wide speech competition on Monday in Valdese.

Burke County Public Schools held this year’s competition at the Old Rock School auditorium.

Students who competed in the speech competition varied in ages and grade levels. Students were required to write an original or recite a written work at the competition.

Each student was judged individually while reciting their speeches privately to a panel of judges. Once each student finished reciting their speech they were each recognized for their participation.

Each competitor was presented with a medal and certificate of achievement by BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan and Assistant Superintendent Karen Auton.

The top three competitors in each category received another medal at the end of the competition.

The following students won first place in their category at the event:

Ella Anthony, Heritage Middle School, interpretive poetry category

Abigail Gladden, East Burke Middle School, interpretive prose category

Katherine Harrison, Heritage Middle School, original oratory category