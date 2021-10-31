Local school and Burke Chamber offer new Friday program

A local school recently partnered with the Burke County Chamber of Commerce to create a new program for middle schoolers.
Middle school students at New Dimensions Charter School will now participate in Flex Fridays.
From 2-3 p.m. every Friday, all New Dimensions middle school students get to choose which programs they would like to participate in based on what the school staff and chamber members have prepared for them.
The goal of the program is to connect students to their community through entrepreneurship, mentorship, leadership and citizenship, a news release from New Dimensions says.
Cara Shelton, middle school dean of students and a facilitator of Flex Fridays, believes this program with offer a variety of opportunities for the students at New Dimensions to get involved with local businesses. She hopes that the program will teach students more about their hometown and the business that make up Burke County.
“The opportunities for this initiative are endless,” she said in the release. “I cannot wait to see how it grows and transforms throughout the school year. Young people are curious and creative and projects like this are the perfect opportunity to pique their interests and apply real-world education to their everyday lives.”
The first Flex Friday participant was Sherri Fisher from the Good Samaritan Clinic in Morganton.
She met with the students of the health occupations class at New Dimensions to discuss the mission and vision of the charitable clinic and its commitment to care in the areas of physical, emotional and spiritual health, the release said.
Fisher was able to discuss the variety of programs that are offered at the clinic and how those services play a significant role in the community. She ended her time with the students by challenging them to brainstorm possible fundraising and collaboration opportunities for the clinic, the release said.
The chamber plays a significant role in the newly developed program.
Tonia Stephenson, director and CEO of the chamber, is excited to partner with New Dimensions to create opportunities for students to learn more about their local community and how to become involved. She believes this will help students gain knowledge about work opportunities in Burke County as they are beginning to think about what careers they want in the future.
“As a part of Flex Friday, the chamber plays a role in that,” Stephenson said. “We are working with various chamber members throughout the community to visit New Dimensions on Friday and either talk about what their company is and what they and sometimes there will be field trips set up for the students. … We have lots of government agencies and different companies. We’re really just trying to connect the members of the chamber with the kids at New Dimensions. … They are our future employees.
“That’s what our members are concerned about because we need those future employees and they need them to be excited. We need our students to be excited about wanting to work in Burke County as well. We’re just so excited about it.”
