Local school and Burke Chamber offer new Friday program

She met with the students of the health occupations class at New Dimensions to discuss the mission and vision of the charitable clinic and its commitment to care in the areas of physical, emotional and spiritual health, the release said.

Fisher was able to discuss the variety of programs that are offered at the clinic and how those services play a significant role in the community. She ended her time with the students by challenging them to brainstorm possible fundraising and collaboration opportunities for the clinic, the release said.

The chamber plays a significant role in the newly developed program.

Tonia Stephenson, director and CEO of the chamber, is excited to partner with New Dimensions to create opportunities for students to learn more about their local community and how to become involved. She believes this will help students gain knowledge about work opportunities in Burke County as they are beginning to think about what careers they want in the future.