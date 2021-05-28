Local school raises money for veterans' organization

Patton High School students are helping raise money for a veterans’ organization by creating Memorial Day poppies.
Visual arts and engineering students of Patton High School collaborated to create poppy flowers to sell and raise money for Fairways for Warriors, an organization that assists combat veterans.
Robin Bias, a visual arts educator at Patton, was one of the key organizers of the collaboration.
“So there’s an artist named Paul Cummins and he had done an art installation to celebrate the 100-year history for Armistice Day. It was 2017, I believe and it was done at the Tower of London,” Bias said. “There were over 180,000 poppies created for that art installation, so I had heard about that, and every poppy was to represent a loss in World War I for France and Belgium. I thought it would be really neat to do a project like that. I had seen a few art teachers do it before and I’ve been kicking it around for a couple of years.
“Mr. Nelson is the principles of engineering teacher here at Patton, and we got together and figured out some ways to get it to work out. We worked together, made school-wide announcements and offered for students to come in, faculty, administration and all staff to come in and make some poppies, and from that we got about 125 made. Then we decided to do the art installation here on campus using the poppies to honor the veterans.”
With Memorial Day approaching, Bias and Clay Nelson, Project Lead the Way educator at Patton, decided to use the collaboration with their students to raise money for a veterans’ charity while teaching them skills they wouldn’t typically learn in the classroom.
“For $5 apiece per poppy flower, we decided to give the money that we took in for that to veterans group called Fairways for Warriors,” Bias said. “They service and help out by offering a lot of different assistance for combat vets … They are a national organization.”
Fairways for Warriors is an organization created “To provide hope, healing and comradery for combat wounded veterans and their families,” according to its website.
Bias and Nelson used their classrooms as a resource to give back to those in the community as well as the Fairways to Warriors organization.
“So we 3-D printed the template that you would push into the clay to make the poppies,” said Nelson. “We started off with the metal threaded material. We just realized that it was going to cost a lot of money to do that, so I suggested that we use rebar.
“That is really where the engineering for the students came in, because, you know rebar is just like this, rusty metal material that they put in concrete … So they’re grinding and cutting all this metal, which many of them have never done anything like that before. You know there’s sparks and stuff flying everywhere and you know that’s like the little learning curve for some people, but we also have them thread the rebar. It was super hard to do that it took a lot of time, and it wasn’t very efficient. … so we diched the threading idea … so the next skill set that the students got to learn is welding.”
The mold the engineering students created was given over to the visual arts students to add the glazing and visual aspect of the project. Students who aren’t enrolled in the visual arts courses were able to participate in the project as well.
“Kids from other classrooms that don’t have art on their schedule got that new experience as well,” Bias said. “With COVID-19 this year, we weren’t able to do any glazing on the pottery that they did this year. So my classes were able to to spread out enough to where they can glaze so they got to have that opportunity, whereas we didn’t get to see that as much on their individual projects. It worked out to where we were able to do that with this project since we were using the same color for each one.
“In addition to them being able to collaborate together and everyone having a little part with it that wanted to participate ... [they were] able to do a community project and help people in our community. You know, we were able to teach a lot of new skills to the students.”
Bias and Nelson said the students learned valuable life skills throughout this project and why it’s important to celebrate holidays such as Memorial Day.
“I think in general, it was a really important project and to learn about an art installation, which is something done as a big group,” Bias said. “It’s not just about an art installation, but to make it something that’s going to help out with the community in this case, veterans and celebrating Memorial Day. Not as just a picnic, but more as the serious importance of the holiday itself.
“I think that was really important for them to do. I had students come in from other classes and I would be able to let my students be the lead on teaching that new class visiting and getting to come in. So I think that really helped a lot with leadership skills.”
Nelson believes it’s important to recognize holidays like Memorial Day along with recognizing the sacrifices veterans have made for the U.S.
“I’m going to paraphrase a quote from the owner of this barbecue joint that we went to that I feel really resonated with me,” said Nelson. “He was saying, ‘You know, as citizens in this great country with all of our freedoms and opportunity, none of us asked the service members what they did to serve for us or to give their lives for us. None of us asked them to do that, but they did it because they felt it was important. Their heart was in it, you know whatever reason that they did it.’
“So, it’s not like they’re going to ask us to honor them. It’s our duty as citizens to honor these people that gave so much so that we do have the opportunity to make poppies or to sit in a high school in America to have choices and freedom … I didn’t go to war or sacrifice my life. I’m lucky that I get to do what I do because of those people. I think it’s important that the students understand that and that we should be going out of our way to honor them.”
Students learned more than the engineering and the visual arts skills throughout this project.
“It was also a lot of problem solving with the kids within their own project themselves,” said Bias. “All of us working together, I had my class work out design, we have this many poppies, what are some ideas, working as a group, how should we arrange them and they came up with some really interesting designs. I think just making a simple flower and each one of them having that opportunity to add to this is going to be able to make a big difference in someone’s life with the money that we’ve been able to collect for this.”
The group ended up meeting their $500 goal for the Fairways for Warriors organization and they sold 125 poppy flowers to the community. The flowers will be displayed in an art installation PHS near the arch at the student parking lot to honor veterans for Memorial Day. The poppies will be given out to the purchasers after Memorial Day.
“It’s not as much as we met our goal and so I’m happy about the goal. In the big scheme of things, that doesn’t seem like much, but it still could be a big deal for someone else,” Bias said. “So I think it’s important for them to be able to see making that poppy and adding that to a big group, we’ve been able to sell those and that money is going to be able to go and help with this organization.”
Bias and Nelson plan to do the project again next year around Memorial Day.
For more information on the poppy project, visit Burke County Public Schools at burke.k12.nc.us or visit the Facebook page at Burke County Public Schools.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.