Local school raises money for veterans' organization

The mold the engineering students created was given over to the visual arts students to add the glazing and visual aspect of the project. Students who aren’t enrolled in the visual arts courses were able to participate in the project as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Kids from other classrooms that don’t have art on their schedule got that new experience as well,” Bias said. “With COVID-19 this year, we weren’t able to do any glazing on the pottery that they did this year. So my classes were able to to spread out enough to where they can glaze so they got to have that opportunity, whereas we didn’t get to see that as much on their individual projects. It worked out to where we were able to do that with this project since we were using the same color for each one.

“In addition to them being able to collaborate together and everyone having a little part with it that wanted to participate ... [they were] able to do a community project and help people in our community. You know, we were able to teach a lot of new skills to the students.”

Bias and Nelson said the students learned valuable life skills throughout this project and why it’s important to celebrate holidays such as Memorial Day.