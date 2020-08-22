Local school reopened this week for in-person class

Students at Morganton Day School returned to in-person classes Wednesday for the 2020-21 school year with protocols in place to address the COVID pandemic.
“Despite a bit of rain, the school was filled with bright shining faces excited to be learning together again,” Melanie Mikusa, head of school, said. “It was wonderful seeing all the smiling eyes as the students climbed out of cars this morning. Throughout the day, I had the opportunity to visit classrooms, inside and out. The excitement was palpable.”
Morning drop-off was unlike previous years, as staff members were stationed in locations around campus to screen students prior to entering classrooms. Elementary and middle school students wore masks at all times, except for frequent mask break times, which occurred outdoors with all students appropriately socially distanced. MDS-affiliated medical professionals were on site during the day observing and instructing students on protocols and to give suggestions on ways to safely maximize the classroom experience.
“Despite their young age, my students did a wonderful job with wearing masks, giving space, listening, washing hands, and participating,” kindergarten teacher Nicole Vasile said.
In addition to frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing, MDS has made cleaning a priority during the day. Every two hours, bathrooms and common areas are sanitized. Each evening, a deep clean is performed.
“We recognize the risks of attending school during this pandemic, but we have protocols in place to help mitigate these risks,” Mikusa said. “Our students, teachers and parents are committed to creating a safe environment where learning and social/emotional development can continue.
Meredith McSwain, director of Advancement at Morganton Day School, expressed delight at the diligent work of faculty and families in adhering to the protocols established in the MDS Framework for On-Campus Learning, which was distributed to school families last month.
“The school at large has become invested in the framework and everyone is ready and willing to take the steps necessary to create an atmosphere that is safe, but also conducive to learning,” McSwain, also a parent and registered nurse, said.
Morganton Day School received a grant from the Community Foundation of Burke County to purchase Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers for all staff members. The United Way and DPI provided MDS with over 500 masks to ensure all students and staff can minimize the risk of COVID transmission by remaining masked through the school day.
“The mission of MDS is to provide an exemplary education focused on both academic and personal achievement,” McSwain said. “While we strive to do this in-person, understanding that school helps children meet their social-emotional developmental needs, we are also realistic. Our plan remains flexible and we will continue to screen our school families daily and conscientiously stay abreast of current guidelines.”
In addition to preparing and cleaning indoor classrooms, MDS invested in pop-up tents and sunshades on campus to give teachers the opportunity to move classes outdoors.
“The ability to physically distance and get fresh air while learning is just one of the many advantages to holding class outdoors,” Mikusa said. “Even with today's heat, the students enjoyed spending more time outside. It seems like COVID-19 has helped expedite bringing outdoor classrooms to our campus. We are determined to take the situation given us and turn it into an opportunity to enrich our student’s academic experience.”
Morganton Day School offers a five-star preschool program along with the International Baccalaureate program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, with an emphasis on inquiry-based learning and STEAM. If you would like more information, please call 828-437-6782, click here or visit morgantondayschool.com.
