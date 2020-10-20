Local school to close for two weeks after cluster ID'd

ICARD -- A Burke County Public Schools elementary school will move to remote instruction for two weeks after experiencing a COVID-19 cluster this week.

Icard Elementary will transition to Plan C, all remote instruction, through Nov. 5, Principal Jeanen Burris announced to school families via the SchoolMessenger alert system Tuesday.

“This means that all learning will be moved from in-person to remote while the school is shut down,” Burris said in the message. “As for classroom instruction over the next two weeks, your classroom teacher will be in touch with you to give you specific information, but you can expect it to look much like it did at the beginning of the school year when we were on Plan C.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or first positive results within a 14-day period and a plausible link between cases.

According to Cheryl Shuffler, BCPS public relations officer, there will be no activity at the school for at least several days to ensure adequate time for the virus to dissipate from the air.

Once that time period is up, the custodial team will move in to start the thorough sanitation process, Shuffler said.