Local schools gives back to community

Burleson and Kinard believe students need to learn that many people struggle during the holiday season and it’s important for students to give back. Burleson wants students to realize it’s more important to care about others than themselves.

“In the world that we live in today where it’s all about me, it’s important to teach young people that it’s all about other people,” he said. “That’s when you can be truly happy is when you give back and you support the community you live in. I think it’s important for all of us to realize that there are individuals and their families out there whose situation is so much worse than ours and it’s our job to help them. So our hope is to teach these young people how to be good and productive citizens.”