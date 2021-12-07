Local schools gives back to community

New Dimensions Charter School is giving back to those in need this holiday season through a series of fundraisers.
New Dimensions students are working to raise money, collect canned food items and spread holiday cheer throughout Burke County.
The students will be collecting donations and raising money for local organizations, including Burke United Christian Ministries, the Morganton Department of Public Safety’s Blue Elves program and the Glen Alpine food pantry.
David Burleson, New Dimensions’ director, and Casey Kinard, its school safety officer, believe it’s important for students to understand the value of giving back to their community.
“We try to support local nonprofits and organizations that help others, and we feel like that’s part of the educational process of our students,” Burleson said. “It’s important to teach them the importance of giving back to the community. ... Some of us older folks that have learned those lessons know that it’s important to give back to community. We hope that young people will come in and fill those gaps, because we need community leaders. What we hope to do is prepare and train our students to be those leaders.”
To encourage participation for each service project, students who donate or bring in canned food items are allowed to participate in “dress down day.” Students at New Dimensions are required to wear uniforms, but if they participate in the daily fundraisers, they are allowed to wear jeans and a T-shirt, Burleson said.
The fundraising efforts kicked off Monday and Tuesday, as students collected toys for the Blue Elves project on Monday and canned goods for BUCM on Tuesday. Other fundraisers set for the week are:
Wednesday, Dec. 8: Students again will raise money donations for the Blue Elves project.
Thursday, Dec. 9: Students raise monetary donations for BUCM.
Friday, Dec. 10: Students will collect canned food donations for the food pantry
Students also will participate in daily fundraisers and service projects for the week of Dec. 13-17. The service projects and organizations will be divided among grade levels. Projects will include creating care packages, gathering toiletries for the homeless community and collecting items for local animal shelters.
Burleson and Kinard believe students need to learn that many people struggle during the holiday season and it’s important for students to give back. Burleson wants students to realize it’s more important to care about others than themselves.
“In the world that we live in today where it’s all about me, it’s important to teach young people that it’s all about other people,” he said. “That’s when you can be truly happy is when you give back and you support the community you live in. I think it’s important for all of us to realize that there are individuals and their families out there whose situation is so much worse than ours and it’s our job to help them. So our hope is to teach these young people how to be good and productive citizens.”
Said Kinard: “That feeling, too. ... I mean nothing can replace it. ... You can give stuff to your friends and family all day long, but when you’re with a stranger and you know that you’ve changed something for them and you can give that feeling or teach that feeling to students, I think it’s a great thing.”
For information on the New Dimensions fundraisers or to make donations, call the school at 828-437-5753.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.