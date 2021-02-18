Local student on frontlines of diagnosing COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lopez’s instructors and clinical supervisors share that confidence in his post-graduate success.

“He has excellent clinical evaluations from his preceptors on top of all of the hours he works – always positive and never complains,” said Beverly Berry, MLT coordinator at WPCC. “There is a critical shortage of lab staff nationally and in our area, so he is and will be upon graduation an asset to our community and in fighting the pandemic.”

In addition to almost 40 hours a week at his clinical practicum and employment as a lab assistant, Lopez works 30 hours a week at a restaurant to pay for his education. He is not able to receive government assistance and must also pay out-of-state tuition because he is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, student.

“It’s been a really long journey coming to this point in my life because DACA has really made it very difficult, and I feel like I’ve had to work twice as hard just to be on the same level as every other student,” he said. “But it’s honestly made me stronger, in the end, because I know that if I can overcome those barriers, everything else in life that hits me will also be overcome.”

Lopez will graduate as the first in his immediate family to earn a college degree.