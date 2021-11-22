Local students celebrate frontline workers

As the Thanksgiving season approaches, local students and principals showed their appreciation for frontline workers by distributing “Thank You” cards on Friday afternoon.

Students and principals from a variety of different Burke County elementary schools gathered together to create cards expressing their gratitude for the nurses at UNC Health Blue Ridge in Morganton.

The cards were given to the Blue Ridge Healthcare Foundation on Friday afternoon and will be distributed to nurses at UNC Health Blue Ridge throughout Thanksgiving week.

Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools, played a large role in organizing the card exchange with the staff at UNC Health Blue Ridge. She believes the program was a good opportunity for students and staff to show their appreciation to local health care professionals.

“It is evident that our students poured out their hearts and talents into these cards,” Shuffler said. “Some of them share very personal stories about having COVID-19, having family members, including grandparents, who had COVD-19 and losing loved ones to it. They are grateful to the health care workers and understand in their own way the dedication and sacrifices of our health care workers over the past two years."