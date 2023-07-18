North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics - Morganton students Rahul Solleti and Sesha Jonnavithula recently placed in the top 10 nationally for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) High School Network Design competition.

Solleti and Jonnavithula completed the finalist round in the seventh place position, ranking in the top 10 with teams from Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington state.

FBLA Georgia hosted a reported 14,000 students and advisors from across the United States, Canada, China, and Africa. NCSSM-Morganton FBLA students Anoshi Eduljee and Rucha Padhye competed in the Public Service Announcement competition.