Local students experience cultural immersion through collaboration

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Next month, students will create a habitat for their clay sculptures. This diagram will be inspired by our regional landscape.”

Ervin started the partnership to help students understand why it’s important to learn about the different cultures, places and people around them.

She believes art is a crucial part of learning for students because it allows people to celebrate who they are and where they come from.

“Art allows students to understand and articulate our past, present and future, celebrate our diverse region and citizenry, and encourage generative thinking alongside civic engagement,” Ervin said. “At TOSS, we envision a growing network of students connected to the resources they need to reach their full potential. These practitioners are the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs and creatives revitalizing and sustaining the rural South.”

Philomena Miguel, fifth-grade student at Forest Hill, has enjoyed being able to participate in the program. She has grown to really enjoy art and creating different art pieces.

“We painted our sculptures that we made last month,” Miguel said. “I painted my rabbit sculpture yellow, white, red and blue. I really liked how the colors flowed together on the sculpture.”