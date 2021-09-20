 Skip to main content
Local students make Honor Roll at Oregon State University
Two local students have made the scholastic Honor Roll for Summer 2021 at Oregon State University.

A total of 894 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

The local students are Mark A. Benfield, of Morganton, who is a senior majoring in Natural Resources; and Preston D. Mallard, of Valdese, a senior majoring in history.

As one of only two universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant, Oregon State works on today’s most pressing issues. The university’s more than 31,000 students come from across the globe, and the school’s programs operate in every Oregon county. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined.

