Local students participate in science academy

Burke County elementary school students recently attended a local science academy to participate in hands-on learning experiments.

On Wednesday, a group of third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Oak Hill Elementary traveled to Burke Middle College to participate in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art/agriculture and math) Academy.

The STEAM Academy is a program created in partnership with Burke County Public Schools and Burke Middle College to offer students the opportunity to learn in an environment outside their normal classrooms. The goal of STEAM is to help spark an interest in younger students about the field of science, technology, engineering and math.

Tracy Heape, AIG instructional coach for BCPS, is one of the STEAM academy instructors. She loves being able to teach students about why the field is important and how they become involved.

“Today we are really looking into and exploring everything that has changed over the last few years due to technology and how we’re using those to make farming more precise,” Heape said. “In this particular room, we are looking into what it would actually be like if we lived in the area of a third-world country and we’re starting with the basics.