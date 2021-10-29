Local students participate in science academy

Burke County elementary school students recently attended a local science academy to participate in hands-on learning experiments.
On Wednesday, a group of third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students from Oak Hill Elementary traveled to Burke Middle College to participate in the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art/agriculture and math) Academy.
The STEAM Academy is a program created in partnership with Burke County Public Schools and Burke Middle College to offer students the opportunity to learn in an environment outside their normal classrooms. The goal of STEAM is to help spark an interest in younger students about the field of science, technology, engineering and math.
Tracy Heape, AIG instructional coach for BCPS, is one of the STEAM academy instructors. She loves being able to teach students about why the field is important and how they become involved.
“Today we are really looking into and exploring everything that has changed over the last few years due to technology and how we’re using those to make farming more precise,” Heape said. “In this particular room, we are looking into what it would actually be like if we lived in the area of a third-world country and we’re starting with the basics.
“The students made a windmill, if anyone has ever heard of the boy who harnessed the wind. They are taking on his job as an agricultural engineer, where he had to irrigate water into his land … Students were given a random bucket of K’NEX and they were to build their own like he did with parts from the scrapyard.”
Third- and fourth-grade students began the class by watching a Ted Talk about William Kamkwamba, a man who built his family an electricity-generating windmill from spare parts and help from rough plans he found in a library, according the Ted Talk biography on ted.com.
Students learned the importance of wind mills and the role they play in agriculture, the economy and the environment. They participated in “K’NEX Innovation Challenge” were they were given three different options on how to start build their own K’NEX windmill.
The students had these options to choose from:
Level one — Build a windmill using color directions.
Level two — Build a windmill using black and white directions.
Level three — Build a windmill using either directions, but with random parts.
After choosing the level they wanted to participate in, students began the process of building their windmills. While students were building, they also were rotated around to two other stations in the classroom. The second station was the virtual reality portion of the class.
Students took turns participating in the virtual reality simulation where they took a virtual field trip to a farm and took on the role as a farmer’s assistant. They were able to ride a tractor and help a farmer with his crops through the virtual reality headsets.
At the third station, students were able to work with a zSpace computer. This computer allowed students to take on the role of doctors by working with a 3-D computer that simulated a heart surgery.
Heape explained the importance of getting the students used to the new technology like the zSpace computer. She said that once they learn how to use the technology, they will be able to use it for actual projects in the future.
Across the hall, Greta Browning, AIG instructional coach and STEAM educator, taught fifth-grade students about program coding using mini robot simulators.
The robot simulators were used to teach the students not only about how to code, but how robots could be used as a resource when it comes to agricultural development.
“We used Ozobot robots to simulate how a robot would be used in a garden to monitor for weeds, how a robot could water or harvest vegetables,” Browning said. “The students created the coding on their own and then tested it out with the robot …. Coding is a wonderful problem solving and critical skill that students need.”
Students used the skills they learned in their STEAM courses to create their perfectly coded robot. She is excited to see how students will use the skills they learn in the STEAM Academy and apply them to the real world.
“We’re amazed every day at what these kids do, but we also think it’s super important that they think about how we can apply these new technologies to improve our agricultural practices,” Browning said. “We want to make sure they know the population is growing and changing and by 2050, we should have 10 billion people to feed.
“That’s why understanding the new farming technologies alongside the old practices is so important. We need to be as effective as possible in the farming industry.”
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.