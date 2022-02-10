Local Students Receive academic honors

Bayleigh Gentieu, of Valdese, and Alec Rufty, of Hickory, were among the 1,300 students named to the dean's list by The Citadel in recognition of their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean's list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean's list are presented a certificate.

The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

In addition, Luke Barkley, of Hickory, and Landen Smith, of Nebo, were named to the 2021 fall quarter dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida. Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession and has campuses in Davenport, Iowa San Jose, California and Port Orange.