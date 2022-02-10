Local Students Receive academic honors

Several local students recently were recognized by their institutions for academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester. Among the local students recently honored are:
Channing Alexandria Wellman, of Nebo, who has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Wofford College. Established in 1854, Wofford College is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina offering 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,775 undergraduates. To be named to the dean's list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
The following local students were among the 362 students named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester by Mars Hill University.
- Victoria Faith Whaley of Hickory
- Cassie Rena Berry of Hickory
- Morgan Faith Hall of Connelly Springs,
- Tyler Adam Brownwood
- Amy Gaochee Vang
- Ryan Madison Shehan
- Max Nathaniel Short
- Brooke Lynn Grabowski
- Ava Ariel Wright of Morganton
- Dustin Cordell Revis of Nebo
Mars Hill University is a private, liberal arts institution offering over 30 baccalaureate degrees and four master's degrees. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.
Bayleigh Gentieu, of Valdese, and Alec Rufty, of Hickory, were among the 1,300 students named to the dean's list by The Citadel in recognition of their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.
Cadets who are named to the dean's list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean's list are presented a certificate.
The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.
In addition, Luke Barkley, of Hickory, and Landen Smith, of Nebo, were named to the 2021 fall quarter dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida. Palmer College of Chiropractic is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession and has campuses in Davenport, Iowa San Jose, California and Port Orange.