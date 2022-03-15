Local students receive academic honors

Universities have honored six local college students for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.

Dharma Killian of Hickory earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2021 semester at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va. To attain this distinction, Hollins' students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale. Founded in 1842, Hollins is an independent liberal arts university offering undergraduate education to women and selected graduate programs for men and women.

Riley Carswell of Morganton has been named to the dean's list at Sewanee: The University of the South for the fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee's dean's list, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Riley Carswell is the daughter of Heather and Matthew C. Carswell of Morganton.

Four local students were among those initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Local students recently inducted are:

Cecilia Netko Riley of Hickory

Lynnetta Baughman of Valdese

Peyton Wheeler of Morganton

Hannah Ward of Morganton

Phi Kappa Phi membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.