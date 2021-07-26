Local studio to host student summer camp

A local art studio will host themed summer camps for elementary- through high school-aged students to learn different artistic skills.
TOSS studio is a nonprofit created to bring affordable arts education to Burke County. They now host art events, workshops and public art initiatives for the community, according to the TOSS website.
The elementary, middle and high school camps will be held at the Industrial Commons, located at 647 Hopewell Road in Morganton.
Kathryn Ervin, the TOSS community organizer, is excited to host kids of all ages at the summer camps and allow them to showcase their work at the “end-of-camp” festivals.
“So, essentially we have four weeks of camps,” Ervin said. “We’ve done two elementary camps and then we’re going to have a middle school camp next week. Then the high school camp will be the following week. We just really want the community to understand the value of these emerging artists and their creative practice and understand the economy of art. Students have made projects that they can sell back to their parents or to the community … I think it’s really a way to just further support the emerging arts community in Morganton.”
At the conclusion of each camp, except the middle school level group, TOSS studio will host a festival for the students to showcase and sell their artwork. The elementary level camp had their festival last on July 23 and the high school group will have their showcase on Friday, Aug. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Industrial Commons.
“Families will be able to make some projects with their students,” Ervin said. “There will be student vendors, there will be food from the Rotation food truck and we will have music. There’s also this kind of fun activity that most of the activities are take home, but there’s a couple that are really cool that aren’t take home. They’re actually to help us create these vignettes for our mural on the side of food matters in the climbing gym.
“We have these big plywood boards and on them are details that we’re adding to the mural. And so we have them onsite at our studio. And the people who come will add details to the painted mobile boards and then later we’ll install them on the mural.”
Each camp has its own theme based on the age groups. The students are taught different skills based on the theme by creating different art projects.
“The elementary camps are focused around pollination,” Ervin said. “So we learn about pollination and the lifecycle of the pollinators and we’ll talk about how the students can be pollinators in their communities or neighborhoods, like a civic engagement sort of lesson around how they can also be good neighbors and good allies to their communities. The middle school camp is only three days. It’s like a little workshop and they don’t have a festival for their camp, but that theme is circularity at play. So it surrounds textile circularity and a kind of a new model for our economy that’s based on sustainability and manufacturing. They’ll be producing usable products for the outdoor gear industry.
“The high school level camp, their theme is around racial equity. So they’re learning about stories in Morganton that need to be elevated, and how public spaces’ symbols and public space hold powers. They’re going to identify different stories that need to be elevated in our region, and create a mural, kind of like an asset map, to map out what those stories are, where they should be told and how we can be better stewards of just the diverse community that we’re in.”
For more information on the TOSS pop-up showcases or to register your middle school or high school student for the summer camp programs, visit tosstudio.org/summer-camp or visit the TOSS Facebook page.
Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.