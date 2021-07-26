Local studio to host student summer camp

“Families will be able to make some projects with their students,” Ervin said. “There will be student vendors, there will be food from the Rotation food truck and we will have music. There’s also this kind of fun activity that most of the activities are take home, but there’s a couple that are really cool that aren’t take home. They’re actually to help us create these vignettes for our mural on the side of food matters in the climbing gym.

“We have these big plywood boards and on them are details that we’re adding to the mural. And so we have them onsite at our studio. And the people who come will add details to the painted mobile boards and then later we’ll install them on the mural.”

Each camp has its own theme based on the age groups. The students are taught different skills based on the theme by creating different art projects.