Local teacher calls it quits after 30-plus years

Band director Carla Draughn has been a fixture in Burke County Public Schools for more than 30 years.
In a little more than a month, her career will come to a close after more than 34 years of working in the school system.
Draughn, 61, is on family/medical leave of absence and will retire Oct. 1. She said she decided to step away due to concerns of contracting COVID-19, and the administration complied with her request.
“It was a difficult decision,” Draughn said. “But I willingly put my time in.”
Draughn has been working in BCPS since 1986. She has worked at Valdese Middle, Heritage Middle, Liberty Middle and East Burke Middle. She also assisted Jonathan Berry at East Burke High School with the school’s marching band.
She said she never questioned her decision to pursue a career in music education.
“I came from a family of teachers, and I was influenced by several teachers,” she said. “I was good in music, and the people that taught me in that area locally, they were very good at their jobs and influenced me in a positive way. It was easy for me to decide that (music) is what I wanted to do.
“The reason I wanted to go into music was because it changed my life,” Draughn said. “If you can say that after as many years as I’ve been doing it, it’s different. It really changed my life – it changed the direction of my life. (The camaraderie that comes with playing music) was a very special experience that is not easily imitated – maybe if you play on a team in a sport it’s very similar – but (that feeling) is what made it special. I wanted to be where kids are going to experience that together and be with them going through that. That’s really why I pursued it.”
Draughn graduated from Hickory High School and then went on to the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. One of the reasons she pursued work in Burke County was because of the county’s history of good band programs.
Friend and mentor
Rodney Workman first met Draughn while he was teaching at East Burke Middle and Draughn was teaching at Liberty Middle.
“She was very helpful to me in the first few years and was a great friend and mentor to get me through the first few years of band directing,” Workman said. “Although she prefers to never be in the limelight, there’s probably not a place she walks in around the county where she doesn’t know people. She’s always been mother hen to the middle school band directors in the county, of which there have been many.”
Workman, who grew up in Burke County, is the immediate past president of the N.C. Bandmasters Association, and is currently band director at Asheville High School.
According to Workman, he and other coworkers would frequently urge Draughn to step away, but “she always said she felt like the kids needed her and she was where she should be,” he said.
“I’d had major heart surgery in 2010,” Draughn said. “I recovered from it, but I could have gone out earlier. I just wanted to go back and be with the kids. I wanted to see if I could still do it."
Draughn said she didn’t want to step away this time either. However, the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and operating newer technologies to carry out remote instruction were enough to convince her it was time to go.
Draughn said the future of music education in Burke County Public Schools may rely on people stepping up to ensure its future is not in jeopardy.
“I think people are worried that (music education) is going to be done away with because of financial (cutbacks). Due to circumstances right now – like the pandemic and the budget on the state level (some people feel its future in BCPS is in danger.)”
More still to do
While she can’t say for sure what music education will look like in BCPS in the coming years, she does know that she plans to continue making a difference in local students’ lives.
“I love teaching,” Draughn said. “I hope I’m going to continue teaching in some form later on after this has passed by because I like being around kids and I enjoy that process.”
When asked what she will remember most about her time, Draughn said she will miss her students and her coworkers.
“I’m going to miss those moments of seeing (students) mature and move forward,” she said. “It’s great if they stick with music, but I kind of look at if they’re maturing or if they’re going to make good choices, if they seem happy and they’re not self-destructive. If you see them going in a more positive light, that’s why you teach. You want to see the kids moving forward and see they’re happy and they’ve got a good chance to make it. They’re the future.
“I love the staff – the people I’ve worked with,” Draughn said. “You build relationships with people for so many years. It’s like they’re family on the side. I’m going to miss that, but time moves along.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!