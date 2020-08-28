Local teacher calls it quits after 30-plus years

Draughn said she didn’t want to step away this time either. However, the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and operating newer technologies to carry out remote instruction were enough to convince her it was time to go.

Draughn said the future of music education in Burke County Public Schools may rely on people stepping up to ensure its future is not in jeopardy.

“I think people are worried that (music education) is going to be done away with because of financial (cutbacks). Due to circumstances right now – like the pandemic and the budget on the state level (some people feel its future in BCPS is in danger.)”

More still to do

While she can’t say for sure what music education will look like in BCPS in the coming years, she does know that she plans to continue making a difference in local students’ lives.

“I love teaching,” Draughn said. “I hope I’m going to continue teaching in some form later on after this has passed by because I like being around kids and I enjoy that process.”

When asked what she will remember most about her time, Draughn said she will miss her students and her coworkers.