Local team wins award at the largest online robotic championships

“We are excited to have received the Inspire Award and realize the honor it is to represent our school and the Deaf community. Our goal this year was to be able to compete in the Worlds, so it is a privilege to have not only earned a spot in the competition, but to also receive this prestigious recognition," said Barnes, who lead members of NCSD’s VEX team the Hype Ninja. “It was a challenging year with COVID, but our teacher, Jeff Lintz, really helped us realize our potential and independence working remotely. We have grown as a team and as engineers. For specific help with VEX, I would suggest students go to vexform.com and check out all the information there. I would encourage other students to get involved in VEX, no matter their struggles, to be curious, work hard, advocate for yourselves, and never give up."