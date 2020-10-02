Local woman earns adult high school diploma during pandemic

Still, the family held a dual graduation party this summer, when they celebrated both Truman and her son, Nick’s graduation from Hallyburton Academy.

In looking ahead, she said she plans to apply to Broughton Hospital with her new qualifications.

At points in her life though, it did not appear that Truman might have the opportunity to realize the successes that she’s worked so hard to achieve.

According to Truman’s mother, Ragena Cox, Truman’s road has not been an easy one, as she has experienced a host of traumatic events in her life.

She became totally Deaf at the age of three months when receiving a shot at the doctor’s office. During that time, Truman ran a fever, with her temperature reaching as high as 106 degrees. In 1992, at 14 years old Truman was involved in a car crash that resulted in her being put in a semicoma. According to her mother, she temporarily stopped breathing and sustained a major head injury in the crash.