Longtime school board member dies

Burke County Public Schools is mourning the loss of longtime school board Member R.L. Icard.

Icard, 69, of Valdese, died on Saturday at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina, following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

Icard served the Burke community as a pastor, volunteer and educator.

He served 10 years on the Burke County Board of Education.

Sam Wilkinson, former board of education member, worked with Icard during his time on the board. He describes Icard as a man who was always there to help anyone when they needed it.

“He was such a great contributor in this county,” Wilkinson said. “To people in need and not necessarily financial need, but the need for stuff to be done that that will help their lives ... he was a very good person to have on the school board. He was the type of person who would listen to everybody, he would consider everybody, but he would make his own decisions.