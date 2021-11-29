Longtime school board member dies

Burke County Public Schools is mourning the loss of longtime school board Member R.L. Icard.
Icard, 69, of Valdese, died on Saturday at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in South Carolina, following a brief illness, according to his obituary.
Icard served the Burke community as a pastor, volunteer and educator.
He served 10 years on the Burke County Board of Education.
Sam Wilkinson, former board of education member, worked with Icard during his time on the board. He describes Icard as a man who was always there to help anyone when they needed it.
“He was such a great contributor in this county,” Wilkinson said. “To people in need and not necessarily financial need, but the need for stuff to be done that that will help their lives ... he was a very good person to have on the school board. He was the type of person who would listen to everybody, he would consider everybody, but he would make his own decisions.
“He was a good teammate all around and a very good Christian man who lived that. He lived what he said. He walked the walk and talked the talk ... I feel for his family, but I think they’re strong. They have a lot to look back on and say ‘hey, this was a great guy.’ He left a legacy behind that will, I think, last for a long time.”
Icard joined the school board in 2011 and was serving his third elected four-year term as a board member. He was re-elected to his third term in 2019.
Icard also worked with Mike Swan, BCPS superintendent, during his time on the board.
Swan released a statement on Monday on the BCPS Facebook page about the loss of the long-serving board member.
“The Burke County Public Schools family is grieving today knowing that long-time Board of Education member R.L. Icard has passed,” Swan said. “Words fall short of expressing the heartache we are feeling for our own loss. Our hearts are even heavier as we stand by his wife, daughter and church community in their time of grief.
“Dr. Icard was a faithful member of the school board for 10 years. As we mourn, we also reflect on the impact he had not only on education in Burke County, but also on this community as a minister and volunteer. He will be greatly missed.”
Icard formerly served as an associate pastor of Crosslink Church in Rutherford College and he also was the retired executive director and co-founder of the Foothills Service Project.
Even though Icard retired from his role as executive director of the FSP, he still participated in many fundraisers and events including the annual Rutherford College veteran’s fish fry.
Icard also ran the Foothills Thrift stores, a nonprofit that helps build wheelchair ramps and provides assistance to those in need throughout the community.
Icard most recently pastored Arney’s Fairview UMC in Morganton.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at Crosslink Church in Rutherford College. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Friday at Crosslink, his obituary said.
Memorials may be sent to the Foothills Service Project, P.O. Box 86, Rutherford College, NC 28671, the obituary said.
