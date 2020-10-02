LRU Alum travels the nation helping strangers in memory of grandma

“Then I tried to buy breakfast for three little ladies, but they refused. They said they didn’t know what would happen to their photos on the internet. The waitress heard what I was doing, and she paid for my breakfast. She refused to give me my bill. I said, ‘No, this is totally backward.’”

Random Act of Kindness

In New York, he bought soccer cleats for a pair of kids at a Dick’s Sporting Goods. In Nevada, he bought a tank of gas for a woman named Norine. He came across a couple in Utah on their way to a funeral in Oregon, and he bought them lunch at Subway to try and raise their spirits.

He met the owner of O’Hara’s Pub, which stood just down the street from the World Trade Center in New York City.

“It survived when the towers came down pretty much on top of it,” Jackson said. “I went in there to tip a waitress. I got an $8 beer and left a $60 tip. We got to talking and the owner got involved. He was in the pub when the towers collapsed and was trapped in there.”

It was a tremendous experience, although as he puts it, the trip, “wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns.”