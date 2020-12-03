MDS students reach out virtually to help families

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Erin Feduke, junior kindergarten teacher, immediately had a solution.

She and her husband, Garrett Feduke, owner of Morganton Honda, wanted to help the students of MDS honor the tradition of putting together a thanksgiving meal while also helping those in the community who are in need this season.

Along with their individual on campus class projects, faculty and students collaborated with Morganton Honda to fill and decorate “ThanksGiving” boxes with staples that you would find on your Thanksgiving table. From green beans to stuffing and pumpkin pie, the spirit of giving and service was alive and well amongst the student body.

The “ThanksGiving” boxes were carefully curated to provide a bountiful feast to deserving families right here in the local community. Morganton Honda donated 20 robust turkeys to perfectly round out the “ThanksGiving” packages.

“As parents of students at Morganton Day School, we have always emphasized the value of service day to our children,” Feduke said. “We believe in a spirit of service and giving back to the community that gives us so much. When we were presented with the opportunity to partner with Morganton Day School and help provide meals to deserving families in our community, we felt privileged and honored to do so.”