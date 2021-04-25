Medical Laboratory Technology students assist diagnosis of COVID-19

Medical Laboratory Technology students at Western Piedmont Community College have spent the last academic year working behind the scenes of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since August, 11 second-year MLT students have completed their required clinical training and supported laboratory professionals in testing for COVID-19. These students will graduate WPCC this May with ample training and experience.
“Entering clinical practicum at a hospital site during the COVID-19 pandemic, where health care is facing many uncertainties, was a daunting step for our MLT clinical students in August,” Beverly Berry, MLT program coordinator, said. “Every student was ready for the chance to learn, so they can join the health care team to fight the virus and help patients. I am truly amazed by all of the students in the program.”
Approximately 70% of all medical diagnoses depend on laboratory test results. Their work is crucial, especially for the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC states that in the U.S., laboratory professionals have performed more than 380 million COVID-19 laboratory tests since the pandemic began. Laboratory professionals have also played a role in fulfilling orders of convalescent plasma being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
“We are needed now more than ever, as we perform the testing to determine if a patient is positive for COVID-19,” said MLT student Natalie Crump. “I think lab technicians are often overlooked because we work behind the scenes, but we truly do play a vital role in patient care.”
Crump’s clinical placement is with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. Other students have held rotations this year with UNC Caldwell, Frye Regional Medical Center, Iredell Heath System, Atrium Lincoln, Atrium Cleveland, Wilkes Regional Medical Center and Rutherfordton Regional Medical Center. MLT students complete a minimum of 960 practicum hours by graduation during their second year in preparation to enter the laboratory field.
In addition to the second-year clinical students, there are 13 first-year students in the program training on the WPCC campus. This cohort will begin their clinical practicum in the fall.
April 18-24 was National Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, coordinated by the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science and related organizations. Celebrated annually, the week allows the public an opportunity to understand and appreciate professions in medical labs. WPCC celebrates this week with the MLT program students and recognizes their contributions.
“Before entering the medical laboratory program, I had no idea the expansive tasks that techs perform daily to assist physicians in diagnosing patients,” said second-year student Dean Tullis. “But after spending the last year as a medical laboratory student, I understand that medicine would not be possible without the lab.”
