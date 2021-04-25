Medical Laboratory Technology students assist diagnosis of COVID-19

Medical Laboratory Technology students at Western Piedmont Community College have spent the last academic year working behind the scenes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since August, 11 second-year MLT students have completed their required clinical training and supported laboratory professionals in testing for COVID-19. These students will graduate WPCC this May with ample training and experience.

“Entering clinical practicum at a hospital site during the COVID-19 pandemic, where health care is facing many uncertainties, was a daunting step for our MLT clinical students in August,” Beverly Berry, MLT program coordinator, said. “Every student was ready for the chance to learn, so they can join the health care team to fight the virus and help patients. I am truly amazed by all of the students in the program.”

Approximately 70% of all medical diagnoses depend on laboratory test results. Their work is crucial, especially for the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC states that in the U.S., laboratory professionals have performed more than 380 million COVID-19 laboratory tests since the pandemic began. Laboratory professionals have also played a role in fulfilling orders of convalescent plasma being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

