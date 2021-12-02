Middle and elementary schools participate in speech contests

VALDESE -- Burke County Public Schools held its annual middle and elementary school speech contests on Monday and Tuesday at the Old Rock School in Valdese.
Several students from around the county were rewarded for their hard work at the competitions.
The categories for the middle school competition included Interpretative Poetry, Interpretative Prose, Original Oratory, Recited Oratory and Interpretive Duo.
The categories for the elementary competition included Interpretative Poetry, Interpretative Prose, Original Composition and Notable Speeches. Students recited their speech in front of a panel of judges who then scored them on a predetermined rubric.
After scores were finalized, each student was recognized at the awards ceremony and then first-, second- and third-place awards were announced. Each first-place winner had the option to deliver their speech again in front of the audience in the auditorium.
Each category’s winners are as follows:
Middle School
Interpretative Poetry
- 1st place - Ella Anthony, Heritage Middle School
- 2nd place - Emma Roper, Table Rock Middle School
- 3rd place - Madelyn Hudson, Heritage Middle School
Interpretative Prose
- 1st place - Abigail Gladden, East Burke Middle School
- 2nd place - Sydney Silwal, Liberty Middle School
- 3rd place - Saylor Watson, Heritage Middle School
Original Oratory
- 1st place - Katherine Harrison, Heritage Middle School
- 2nd place - Elliot Wilson, Liberty Middle School
- 3rd place - Braxton Kirkland, Heritage Middle School
Recited Oratory
- 1st place - Lilah Johnson, Heritage Middle School
- 2nd place - Jordan Auldredge, East Burke Middle School
- 3rd place - Maggie Poteat, Heritage Middle School
Interpretive Duo
- 1st place - Lawson Georges and Karson Kress, Liberty Middle School
- 2nd place - Emilee Cook and Zoe Rector, Heritage Middle School
- 3rd place - Reagan Webb and Marissa Williams, Heritage Middle School
Elementary School
Notable Speeches
- 1st place - Jonathan Tzul-Pedro, Hillcrest Elementary School
- 2nd place - Kason Kidd, Mull Elementary School
- 3rd place - Hadley Clark, Ray Childers Elementary School
Interpretative Prose
- 1st place - Beckett Brittain, George Hildebrand Elementary School
- 2nd place - Sam Elliot, Hildebran Elementary School
- 3rd place - Luciana Hirsch, Salem Elementary School
Interpretive Poetry
- 1st place - Gwynie Perry, Ray Childers Elementary School
- 2nd place - Zoey Taylor, Icard Elementary School
- 3rd place - Isabella de la Cruz, Mull Elementary School
Original Composition
- 1st place - Paula Say-Yax, Hillcrest Elementary School
- 2nd place - Jayden Douglas, Oak Hill Elementary School
- 3rd place - Kinsley Ingle, Icard Elementary School
“It was a joy to see each of our elementary contestants competing in this year’s speech competition," Superintendent Mike Swan said about the elementary school competitors. "At that age, it is quite the feature to be in front of a panel of judges to recite a memorized speech. We could not be more proud of these students for all their effort and hard work. I want to thank parents and teachers for helping to prepare their students. Your dedication does not go unnoticed. Congratulations to each student.”
Swan also attended the middle school competition.
“We are thankful that we were able to offer this experience for our middle school students and help them grow in their personal confidence and public speaking," Swan said about the middle school competitors. "Each student did a tremendous job reciting their speeches in front of a panel of judges. We are very proud of our students for competing. I would be remiss, though, if I did not mention and thank our staff who helped to make this competition possible.”