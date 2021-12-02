Middle and elementary schools participate in speech contests

“It was a joy to see each of our elementary contestants competing in this year’s speech competition," Superintendent Mike Swan said about the elementary school competitors. "At that age, it is quite the feature to be in front of a panel of judges to recite a memorized speech. We could not be more proud of these students for all their effort and hard work. I want to thank parents and teachers for helping to prepare their students. Your dedication does not go unnoticed. Congratulations to each student.”