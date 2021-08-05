Middle school students participate in rocket camp

Burke County middle school students blasted off this week at rocket camp.

Rising sixth- to eighth-grade students participated in the engineering camp from Aug. 3-6 at East Burke Middle School. Students were taught by Andrea Gladden, the Project Lead the Way teacher at the school. Students worked to build different model rockets, learning how to put them together and how to make them fly. Students learned different engineering skills including art and design, aerodynamics and how to work as a team and an individual. A engineering enthusiast herself, Gladden was excited to offer this opportunity to students in the county.

According to previous interview with The News Herald, Gladden saw this camp as an opportunity to teach more than just engineering skills to middle school students.

“Well, it’s not just the rocket camp; it’s more the engineering involved in the rocket camp,” Gladden said. “I know first from experience that that’s something I’m interested in, but it’s more than the engineering perspective because we worked with, not just the engineering side of it. We worked with the soft skills, the communication, the collaboration. The problem solving, all of those skills that are involved in the whole process.

“So it’s more than just rocket camp, and those are skills that these kids are going to need when they get out into the workforce and they’re going to need them in school every day. The more that we can promote those skills, the better off our kids are going to be in the future.”

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

