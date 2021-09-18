More COVID-19 cluster cases identified in schools

Burke County Public Schools is quarantining more students as COVID-19 clusters and positive cases increase.

The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of another cluster of COVID-19 cases at Table Rock Middle School and a new cluster of cases at Glen Alpine Elementary School, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.

The cluster at TBMS involves five positive cases, all on the same grade level, and there are five positive cases, all on the same grade level, at GAES. There were 12 students at GAES who were quarantined due to the exposure, Shuffler said.

In a News Herald article published on Wednesday, Shuffler informed The News Herald of a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases regarding a bus at TRMS.

"The cluster at the middle school involves seven positive cases and 24 students that had to quarantine," Shuffler said.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.