More COVID-19 cluster cases identified in schools

Burke County Public Schools is quarantining more students as COVID-19 clusters and positive cases increase.
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools of another cluster of COVID-19 cases at Table Rock Middle School and a new cluster of cases at Glen Alpine Elementary School, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools.
The cluster at TBMS involves five positive cases, all on the same grade level, and there are five positive cases, all on the same grade level, at GAES. There were 12 students at GAES who were quarantined due to the exposure, Shuffler said.
In a News Herald article published on Wednesday, Shuffler informed The News Herald of a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases regarding a bus at TRMS.
"The cluster at the middle school involves seven positive cases and 24 students that had to quarantine," Shuffler said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
BCPS has said that it follows the StrongSchoolNC Public Health Toolkit for guidance on isolation, quarantine and monitoring for symptoms. The guidance, if masks are properly and consistently worn, includes:
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing a mask, the positive person must isolate and the masked persons are to self-monitor but do not have to quarantine.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the positive person must isolate and the close contacts must quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the positive person has to isolate and the unmasked person has to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
- When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks the positive person has to isolate and the close contacts have to quarantine, unless the close contact has been vaccinated or has had a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last three months, then they do not quarantine but monitor for symptoms.
For more information on the BCPS COVID-19 protocol or to see the COVID-19 dashboard, visit burke.k12.nc.us.