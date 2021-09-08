Morganton bookstore hosting teacher appreciation night

A local bookstore owner will celebrate teachers and school librarians by hosting a drop-in teacher appreciation event.
Angela Shores, owner and bookseller at Adventure Bound Books, will host a drop-in teacher appreciation night at the bookstore on Friday, Sept. 17 from 4-7 p.m. Adventure Bound Books is located at 117 W. Union St. in Morganton.
Attendees will be offered a variety of amenities throughout the event including goodie bags, refreshments and educational materials that can be used throughout classrooms and libraries.
The event is free to any local teacher or librarian within an hour radius of Adventure Bound Books.
Shores is excited to offer this event to local educators and librarians. She believes they deserve to be recognized for the work they do with students and she wants to contribute what she can to their classrooms.
“So we are going to be handing out information about ways that we support schools and libraries such as our Free Books for Classrooms program, free audio books for educators and librarians, our book fairs that we offer to schools and things like that,” Shores said. “So we'll have that kind of information, and we will also be giving out some goodies like a free book from a select set of books that we have and they will have the opportunity to ask questions about ways we might be able to support what they're doing in the classroom or library at their schools … We’re doing this as a way to say thank you for stopping by and letting us tell you how we support you.”
Teachers and librarians will receive a 25% discount on their purchases at the event. Shores wants educators and librarians to know she is appreciative of the work they do with students.
Shores plans to continue to offer events geared toward local educators and librarians. She believes they understand the importance of reading and she feels it’s important to contribute to their classrooms and libraries.
“I think the common goal we have of inspiring young people to love reading by building empathy for others that are different than them is important,” Shores said. "To want to get stories in the hands of young people that reflect them, whatever that might be or mean is important.
"I think all of those shared visions and hopes that I have and the teachers and librarians have for young people are really drawn to what we do at Adventure Bound Books through our programs and events that are geared toward educators and librarians.”
The event will be a drop-in, COVID-precautioned event and masks will be required for anyone that enters the store. The store will still be opened to the public during the event.
Teachers and librarians must register online at Eventbrite.com to attend the event. Shores will keep a list of all attendees that register online and she will check them in as they arrive.
All educators and librarians that want to attend the event must register no later than Sept. 16.
For more information or for any questions on how to register, contact Shores at Adventure Bound Books at 828-475-6955.
