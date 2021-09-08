Morganton bookstore hosting teacher appreciation night

Shores is excited to offer this event to local educators and librarians. She believes they deserve to be recognized for the work they do with students and she wants to contribute what she can to their classrooms.

“So we are going to be handing out information about ways that we support schools and libraries such as our Free Books for Classrooms program, free audio books for educators and librarians, our book fairs that we offer to schools and things like that,” Shores said. “So we'll have that kind of information, and we will also be giving out some goodies like a free book from a select set of books that we have and they will have the opportunity to ask questions about ways we might be able to support what they're doing in the classroom or library at their schools … We’re doing this as a way to say thank you for stopping by and letting us tell you how we support you.”