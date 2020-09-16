Morganton's McConnell named one of GWU chairs

Prior to joining the faculty of the School of Divinity, Dr. West was the Regional Vice-President of the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home Inc. He taught for almost a decade at Carson-Newman University as an adjunct professor of religion. West has a background steeped in the local church. He has served as a pastor, and guest preacher/teacher in numerous churches in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina. He is currently serving his 14th interim pastorate where he focuses on conflict mediation, reconciliation, and vision. He is a trained S.T.E.P. (Strategic Transitional Educational Program) through the Center for Healthy Churches.

In recent years, West has researched the intersection of preaching and story as an effective means of communicating the gospel. He is a regular attendee of the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesboro, Tenn., and is currently working on a research project that engages the idea of organic preaching and story. He is a native of Gloucester, Va., and is married to Jeanne Burklow West. They have three grown children, and three spectacular grandchildren.

Bonnie Price Chair for Christian Formation and Leadership — Dr. Sophia Steibel