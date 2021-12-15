NC approved to extend student P-EBT benefits through school year, but new rules apply

RALEIGH — It looks like some North Carolina parents could continue to get help providing meals for their children if they have to miss school because of COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue the Student Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance program for eligible K-12 students through the 2021-22 school year under new rules. North Carolina is still awaiting federal approval for Child Care P-EBT (previously called “Children Under 6”) and cannot issue benefits to this group until USDA approval is received.

North Carolina was one of the first states to launch Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer early in the pandemic. The federally-funded program has provided more than $1.7 billion of groceries to more than 1.3 million children at risk of hunger due to school closures.

Eligibility for the program has changed. Under new federal rules for P-EBT, students will only get P-EBT for eligible days. With most students now in school and receiving meals in person, many households will not get P-EBT this year or will receive only a small amount when the student experiences a COVID-19-related absence.