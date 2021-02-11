NC bill mandating K-12 school reopening OK'd by House

RALEIGH — The N.C. House on Thursday approved a bill to compel public school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction to their 1.5 million students, but the Senate did not agree to send it to the governor because of recent changes that were made to the proposal.
Senate Bill 37 would give districts about two weeks to reopen schools while also granting parents the option of having their child continue to learn remotely.
Republican leaders want classrooms swiftly reopened. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has expressed concern about a statewide mandated reopening.
With support from five Democrats and all Republicans, the House passed the bill 77-44 with some key modifications. The updated proposal allows educators to receive special accommodations that could allow them to continue teaching remotely if either they or their child is at an increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. However, school boards wouldn't be required to offer teachers that option if "no reasonable accommodations exist."
"Closing schools has burdened North Carolina families economically while young people fall behind in their studies, producing a devastating impact on student achievement and exacerbating socioeconomic disparities," said a statement from House Speaker Tim Moore.
Democrats have proven unsuccessful in their efforts to delay implementation of the bill.
Teacher advocates have expressed concern about being forced to return to work in person. Guidance from state public health officials prioritizes getting elementary school children back to school amid concerns of heightened learning loss. Six feet of physical separation is not required for kindergarten through fifth-grade students while they are seated in a classroom. Safety standards are stricter for those in middle and high school.
While COVID-19 cases in the state have dropped substantially over the last month, fears of a resurgence fueled by coronavirus variants remain. The N.C. Association of Educators, the state's largest lobbying group for teachers, wants workers vaccinated immediately.
Cooper announced Wednesday that about 240,000 teachers, principals and school staffers of all ages could be vaccinated starting Feb. 24 as part of a staggered rollout of a Phase 3 distribution. But the combination of vaccine shortages and strong demand among older residents could make it more difficult for educators to book an appointment.
Shortly after the House approved the reopening measure, senators declined to approve the changes and send it to Cooper. Leaders from both chambers will now meet to discuss the bill, with a conference report vote coming as early as Monday night.