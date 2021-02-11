NC bill mandating K-12 school reopening OK'd by House

RALEIGH — The N.C. House on Thursday approved a bill to compel public school districts to offer at least partial in-person instruction to their 1.5 million students, but the Senate did not agree to send it to the governor because of recent changes that were made to the proposal.

Senate Bill 37 would give districts about two weeks to reopen schools while also granting parents the option of having their child continue to learn remotely.

Republican leaders want classrooms swiftly reopened. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has expressed concern about a statewide mandated reopening.

With support from five Democrats and all Republicans, the House passed the bill 77-44 with some key modifications. The updated proposal allows educators to receive special accommodations that could allow them to continue teaching remotely if either they or their child is at an increased risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19. However, school boards wouldn't be required to offer teachers that option if "no reasonable accommodations exist."

"Closing schools has burdened North Carolina families economically while young people fall behind in their studies, producing a devastating impact on student achievement and exacerbating socioeconomic disparities," said a statement from House Speaker Tim Moore.