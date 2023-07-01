To the NCSD Bears Class of 2023:
The 2022-2023 school year has been an amazing year of growth for each one of you. Congratulations for all your accomplishments. You are about to complete one of the most important milestones of your life. It is also a time for independence. Many of you will go on to college and some of you will go on to work. Your future will be determined by your decisions. Your success is determined by your actions. The staff at NCSD wishes you the best and we hope that each of you will enjoy life to its fullest.
We also hope that you approach your new independence seriously. You will need all your skills and all things you have learned here at NCSD to master your new world. Remember to always bring energy, enthusiasm, and hope into your life. These three things will help surround you with positivity and guide you to many successes.
Best wishes to all of you and I hope that you will always be proud to be an alumnus of the NC School for the Deaf. Go Bears.
Our best,
Mark D. Patrick, School Director
Shirley Fore, Interim School Principal