The 2022-2023 school year has been an amazing year of growth for each one of you. Congratulations for all your accomplishments. You are about to complete one of the most important milestones of your life. It is also a time for independence. Many of you will go on to college and some of you will go on to work. Your future will be determined by your decisions. Your success is determined by your actions. The staff at NCSD wishes you the best and we hope that each of you will enjoy life to its fullest.