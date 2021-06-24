NC School for the Deaf hosts NC State agriculture intern

The North Carolina School for the Deaf will be hosting NC State University intern, Hannah Houk, during its summer camp activities. Reid Ledbetter, the Agricultural Education teacher and FFA advisor at the school, will be her mentor during her five-week internship.

Houk is a Freedom High School graduate was an active member in the Freedom FFA chapter. She was given the opportunity to volunteer with Ledbetter for the past two years at NCSD. Houk did this while taking high school classes and courses at Western Piedmont Community College for ASL and interpreting. Houk said she fell in love with the students and staff while helping out at NCSD over these years.

“I was accepted as one of the two summer Warfield Fellows, I knew exactly where I wanted to intern,” said Houk.

Warfield Fellows is an internship program in honor and memory of past NC State Student, Chantel Warfield. The internship provides support to students within the College of Education to serve as interns in high needs communities in a school or organization that supports or promotes education.