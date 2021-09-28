NCSD accepts Walmart grant

The North Carolina School for the Deaf accepted a $1,000 Cyber Grant from The Walmart Community Grants team through Walmart Facility #7304, located at 1001 N. Green St. in Morganton.

Walmart Community Grant’s Mission is “To seek to create value in the communities around the world where we operate, strengthening them through local grants supporting programs that help them thrive.” Walmart works to support and invest in communities through local giving, encouraging volunteerism, and through programs to strengthen community cohesion.

Jennifer Bostian, PowerSchool coordinator at NCSD, applied for the grant on behalf of the school to support the schools’ mission of empowering students to be lifelong learners and be productive, contributing citizens to humanity.

NCSD is a public separate school serving Deaf and Hard of Hearing students from North Carolina’s westernmost forty-six counties and boasts a rich history, honoring tradition and culture. NCSD holds dual accreditations from the Council of Educational Administrators for Schools for the Deaf and Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

For more information in NCSD, visit www.NCSD.net.